Host a Hit Friendsgiving Using These 4 Steps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When Thanksgiving season rolls around, preparations for Friendsgiving can be stressful and hectic, but they don’t have to be!

It might seem almost impossible to throw the perfect Friendsgiving without causing some sort of chaos somewhere down the line. However, with these steps, you can become closer to hosting the ultimate Friendsgiving! Who knows? Maybe your friends might beg you to host more in the future.

Curate your invite list View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Stepney (@destinylattale) The first step to throwing a Friendsgiving is curating an invite list. Make sure to invite a manageable number of people so that you and your friends aren’t cooking for days. Also, try to be mindful that each person you invite has at least one to two close friends. If not, that might make it pretty awkward or uncomfortable for the person you invite. It’s important to ensure everyone is having a good time and the vibes are up! Pro tip if you’re feeling extra fancy: make cute and festive name cards for the table! This little craft is fun and personable, and it ensures that everyone has a good and comfortable spot near someone they know. Make and delegate food The next step is to make and delegate food options. For a few reminders, make sure that two people aren’t bringing the same dish so there’s a wide variety of food, and don’t forget the drinks! Some popular dishes to jog your brain are mac and cheese, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and some creative appetizers. Even though it’s a bit more work, you can try to include a charcuterie board! Or, if you or your friends have experience with cooking, try to branch out and follow some creative recipes. Another recommendation I have is to use Trader Joe’s to your advantage! They have affordable, easy-to-cook foods and are only a couple of miles away from FSU’s campus. Some foods I’ve personally tried from Trader Joe’s are their Herb Seasoned Brined Bone In Half Turkey, Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn, and Gluten Free Turkey Gravy. These are all great options! Decorate View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVENT PLANNER – NANA GANSER (@sweetandfancyevents) The next step is to solidify your decorations. When considering Friendsgiving decorations, think about what’s festive and aesthetic but not too overwhelming. This is especially important in an apartment, where less can be more. Instead of focusing on bigger decorations like balloons, try some Thanksgiving-themed plates, napkins, and utensils. You can add some small pumpkins and flowers for something a little extra. Plan some entertainment This part is optional but highly recommended. I’d suggest preparing some games and creating a playlist for you and your friends for some entertainment before, during, or after you feast. This can help set the vibe for when you wait for food to cook, set things up, or after you’re finished with your meal and want to keep hanging out. Music, especially, can make or break the vibe of the Friendsgiving. If these don’t speak to you, some other activities you can try are pumpkin carving, cooking contests, Cards Against Humanity, or even karaoke. These are almost guaranteed to keep the good vibes going throughout your time!

The last step in crafting the perfect Friendsgiving is to, of course, have fun! Enjoy the fruits of all of your labor, and remember, this is a time to bond with your friends. Don’t forget to remind yourself what you’re truly grateful for this Thanksgiving season.

