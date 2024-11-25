Fill Your Christmas Stockings With These 7 Stocking Stuffer Ideas

One of the hardest things to shop for during the holiday season is stocking stuffers. It can be difficult to find little gifts to slip into your friends and family’s stockings before Christmas.
Even if you aren’t trying to fill someone’s stocking this year, finding smaller gifts to give out to your friends is always great. Here are a few gift ideas to consider when filling your stockings:
- Small Accessories
-
Everyone loves wearing cute hair clips, necklaces, earrings, and other jewelry, especially around the holidays. Looking for cute claw clips and hair bows or an adorable set of rings is always a great option when trying to find someone the perfect holiday gift!
- Self-Care Products
-
The holidays can be stressful for many people, so getting someone in your life some self-care products can give them the tools to unwind after the holiday rush is over.
Some great self-care product ideas are bath bombs, lotions, or face masks. Many make-up brands also offer special holiday trial sizes of their products, which can be great for someone who loves to experiment with new products and looks!
- Manicure Tools
-
Who doesn’t love to dress up during the holidays? A lot of the time, a manicure is a great way to tie a festive look together. Cute nail polishes, a gel manicure kit, or a new set of press-on nails might be the perfect gift to drop in someone’s stocking this Christmas!
- Candles or Essential Oils
-
I love the nostalgic smells of Christmas trees, peppermint, and hot cocoa! Holiday candles or oils can be a great stocking stuffer for someone who loves to try out new smells.
You can also get creative with this idea and look for color drip candles, candles made in fun shapes, or some carved with intricate designs!
- Decorations
-
Decorating is a staple of the holiday season, but you can get people decor that will last all year round, too! Fairy lights, picture frames, customizable signs, and posters are great for someone you know who loves to decorate. A lot of people also appreciate new ornaments that represent something they love!
- Candy and Sweets
-
Christmas is the perfect time to indulge in a sweet tooth, so consider getting someone their favorite candy or a Christmas-themed sweet treat when you go shopping shop this holiday season.
Candy canes or gingerbread cookies are great options. I know I always appreciate a treat that’s baked homemade as well, which can be a great activity to get you in the holiday spirit!
- Games and Crafts
-
If you’re shopping for someone younger or for someone who enjoys crafts, activity kits like crochet kits, coloring books, and other DIY kits are great options.
Getting someone a board game or set of cards is also a great way to offer them something fun to do that brings people together!
Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers or just looking for some smaller gifts for your friends, these ideas are great places to start. Hopefully, these gift ideas will help make your holiday shopping run a little smoother this year!
