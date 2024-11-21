9 Universal Gift Ideas for the Holidays

With the holidays around the corner, the gift-giving season is in the air. This time of year is especially difficult, as finding gift ideas (especially affordable ones) that fit the personalities and likes of your friends, family, and partners can be hard.
With that being said, here are nine universal gift ideas for the holidays that’ll show your loved ones how much you care for them:
- Self-Care Basket
-
A self-care basket is the perfect way to show that you care and can apply to anyone! The best thing about one is that you can personalize it and put lots of thought into the person you’re giving it to.
Think about their favorite colors, favorite snacks, or sweet treats. You can even add plants like eucalyptus or flowers to make the basket unique!
- Blind Date with a Book or Personalized Annotated Novel
-
A “Blind Date with a Book” is perfect for readers looking for a new story to read and is filled with cute little surprises! You can make one alone or even find a few on TikTok Shop or Instagram if you’re interested in supporting small businesses.
On the more sentimental side, a personalized annotated novel is a thoughtful and great gift for showing your bookworm receiver your thoughts on the story!
- a New Jacket
-
I think a new jacket from a reputable brand can be a nice gift for anyone! Many people enjoy hoodies, so Nike and Carhartt are great brands to find those.
Zip-up jackets and other apparel are also good gift ideas if you want to get someone something more personalized to their taste.
- Perfume or Cologne
-
Perfume or cologne is a great gift for people of all ages! If you’re looking for a gift for someone you’re close to, a nice new scent could be amazing. Just make sure you know what types of notes the person likes before purchasing!
- Apple AirTag
-
An Apple AirTag can be a nice gift for any Apple user, especially those with a car, wallet, or keys. Though we don’t all love to admit it, everyone loses their items at some point. So, having an Apple AirTag is such a convenient solution.
- A New Cup
-
A ton of cup brands are being talked about on social media. Whether your gift-receiver is more of a coffee and tea person or someone who prefers a nice, cold soda, there’s a cup for everyone. A couple of good brands include Stanley, YETI, and Owala.
Another great thing about these cups is that they come in many different colors. So, you can get a sleek black Owala for one of your guy friends or a bright blue Stanley for your mom!
- A New Wallet, Bag, or Purse
-
Depending on the person, a new wallet, bag, or purse is a great gift. You have a varying price range, which is great for those of us who are on a budget. A great place to look for wallets is Amazon, and for bags and purses, brands like Coach or Kate Spade have good options!
- Custom Etsy Gifts
-
Etsy is a wonderful place to find custom gifts that match the personality or desires of those you plan to give them to. You can find custom jewelry, blankets, candles, pet-themed presents, and so much more.
- New Headphones
-
A pair of headphones is a good gift for gym-goers or anyone, depending on their daily lifestyle. There can be a big price range with these and lots of reputable brands to choose from! Pairs from Beats, Apple, or Sony are great choices for gifts.
If you can’t decide on the perfect item to give someone this year, I hope this list gives you some guidance! Websites like Etsy, Amazon, and Pinterest are also great if you need to brainstorm. Happy gifting!
