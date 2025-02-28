7 Spring Break Ideas if You Haven’t Started Planning Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring Break is just around the corner! Most people plan their trips months in advance, but in case you’re still figuring out your plans, here are seven things you can do for your break this spring:

Go to the beach

There’s no better way to spend your week off than at the beach with your friends. Whether you’re swimming in the refreshing water, soaking up the sun, or playing beach volleyball, a beach day is like no other. Just picture the wind on your face, leaving behind that salty smell, and laughing on the sand under an umbrella, you can’t go wrong! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Fort Lauderdale (@visitlauderdale) Popular beach locations for spring break are in South Florida (Miami or Fort Lauderdale), the Dominican Republic, or Cancún. All these locations have incredible beaches and are amazing choices, but feel free to travel elsewhere! If you’re planning a beach trip (along with any other college student on spring break), try to plan ahead of time. Prices will increase as you get closer to March, and you want to make sure you have a place to sleep! If you’re traveling in a big group, Airbnb might be more cost-effective.

ski or snowboard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stowe, Vermont (@gostowe) A ski trip is another way to go. If you’ve skied before, you know how amazing it is. If not, what’s stopping you? A little different from beach towns with sunny palm trees, states like Vermont or Colorado offer incredible opportunities for skiing and snowboarding. If you’re better at ice skating or rollerblading than riding a skateboard or RipStick, skiing might be the better choice for you! If not, snowboarding is the way to go! Stowe, Vermont, and Keystone, Colorado, are among my favorite winter wonderland trips!

spend time in nature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Berndt | Photographer (@carlo_wiewaswo) Hiking is one of my favorite things in the world! It’s such a rewarding task full of exercise and views and is a great metaphor for life’s journeys. You have ups and downs, and if you want to get something amazing, you must work for it. If you get the chance to check out some national parks, go for it! The Smokey Mountains, Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Park are among the most beautiful spots in the country. If hiking isn’t your thing, you can still spend time in nature. One way to do this is to visit natural springs. The most common springs are in states like Florida, Nevada, Arkansas, Texas, California, and Missouri.

go on a road trip

If you’re looking forward to an adventure-packed trip and have a lot on your bucket list, why not plan a road trip with your besties? Just imagine the windows down, wind in your hair, music up, and making some incredible memories while traveling! If you’re more into a small-town trip, you might want to plan a trip by the California Coastline, or if you want a city-country feel, maybe try Tennessee or Texas! One tip, however, is to plan this ahead of time. Sometimes spontaneity makes the trip but booking hotels or Airbnb in advance saves you some time and stress. This way, you can make the most of your travels and enjoy your time on the road.

enjoy a staycation

A staycation is another option! This is your chance to get around to all those things you say you’re going to do but never do, or you can even catch up on sleep. Sleep is something so many college students lack. With papers due, tests to study for, or late nights out with friends, it’s no wonder we love to take naps after class! This is the perfect chance to rest from all the midterms you’ve spent the last week or two studying for. A staycation can be both at your college campus or at home. You can catch up with your family and hometown friends you don’t get to see so often. It’s the perfect opportunity to watch a movie, go to an art museum, or even attend a music festival.

build-up that resumé

@win_the_job The best resume back you will ever use #resumehacks #resumetips #jobsearchhelp #winthejob #interviewhelp ♬ original sound – Samy Jones, Win The Job If none of the typical spring break options work for you and you’re feeling ambitious, you can always use this time to get ahead. Spring break is the perfect time to build your resume and gain valuable experience. Consider applying for an internship or applying to a part-time job. Even if you’re not ready for a big commitment, you can still take advantage of your time. Try setting up informational interviews with people in your field.

make a positive impact