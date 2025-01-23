Applying for Internships? Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Secure One

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer internship season is right around the corner, and college students countrywide are quickly trying to secure positions that will boost their resumes and give them a competitive edge in the post-grad world. This can be an extremely stressful time, especially if you don’t know where to start. Each company has specific standards, requirements, and hidden qualifications, making application season difficult for the most competitive applicant.

Fear not! As someone who’s navigated her fair share of competitive internship applications, I’ve compiled six simple steps to simplify even the most daunting applications.

Look Up Keywords and Relevant Experience to Find Positions The first step is finding an internship that fits your specific interests; whether it be marketing, finance, or something completely niche, finding these positions isn’t always easy. Instead of just searching general titles, use buzzwords that are more specific to your area of interest to find hidden positions buried in the search engine. It’s like digging for gold; the best positions may not be on page one of your search, but don’t give up! Some of the best and most impressive internships might be buried deeper if the company hasn’t been promoting the program. A lot of people will give up looking before they hit gold. Don’t be that person! Make Your Resume AI Scanner Friendly View this post on Instagram A post shared by LinkedIn for Learning (@linkedinlearning) Now that you’ve found one (or several) positions that interest you, it’s time to start working on your resume. Many high-profile internship programs get thousands of applications, and recruiters can’t get through them all without using AI to scan initial resumes. This means yours should stand out. There are many suggestions online for making your resume more AI scanner-friendly; use these resources to your advantage! Every company is different, so research and determine what your specific recruiters are looking for. There’s no harm in directly reaching out to the recruiter. Ask questions and use your best judgment! Be Intentional With Every Application Use key terms directly from the job listing in your resume, and craft each application to fit that position. Your applications should not be one size fits all, so let that be reflected in your submissions. Update Your LinkedIn I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: LinkedIn is your best friend. An updated LinkedIn page that highlights your achievements and qualifications can only help you stand out to recruiters and hiring managers. Connect with people who work at the companies you’re applying to and follow their LinkedIn pages, along with any other relevant accounts. It’ll show your true interest in the positions and showcase your best qualities, all in one page. Your resume can’t tell your whole story; a LinkedIn page can provide more context for hiring managers. Reach Out to People Who Currently Hold or Have Held Your Position View this post on Instagram A post shared by LinkedIn (@linkedin) After applying to your selected internships, reach out to previous interns and ask them about their experience or if they have any tips on applying (LinkedIn is a great way to do this). While all of them may not get back to you, the more you ask, the greater the chance someone will respond and offer you advice. You can also reach out to people who currently work on the team you’re applying to. It’ll set you apart from other applicants, and they may be able to offer you advice about applying to the position. Make Sure Your Interviews Stand Out Rather than saying what you think the hiring manager wants to hear, consider making your responses honest, interesting, and uniquely yours. For example, when asked what she likes to do in her free time, a fellow intern said she enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars. Ultimately, she earned the position. I’ve found that interviewers like honesty! Have an answer to every question and make your experiences relevant to what the interviewer is asking. Don’t overthink it! Just be confident about what you can bring to the table.

Perhaps the most important tip of all: don’t doubt yourself! Don’t count yourself out before you’ve even applied, and trust that you have the skills and experience to make a great candidate. Remember, at the end of the day, somebody is going to fill this internship position. There’s no harm in throwing your hat in the ring. You might end up getting a position that changes your life!

