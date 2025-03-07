This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring break means getting ready for some fun getaways with your friends. Whether you’re heading to Panama City Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, or Saint Augustine, soon you’ll be soaking up the sun, getting a perfect tan, and making the best memories with your favorite people.

Before diving into all that fun, let’s ensure your beach bag is packed with everything you need. I’m here to help you pick out all the essentials so you’re ready for the best time ever!

The perfect beach bag

First things first, you need a cute beach bag before heading to the shore! There are so many fun styles to choose from — straw, woven, waterproof, mesh, crossbody — you name it! If you’re searching for the perfect beach bag, I recommend checking out Revolve, Amazon, J. Crew, or Tommy Bahama.

My absolute favorite, though, is the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag. It’s timeless, trendy, and has plenty of room for all your beach day goodies.

A Pair of Sunglasses

To shield your eyes from the UV rays, a stylish pair of sunglasses is essential. Not only do they serve as a protective barrier against the sun’s glare, but they also add a significant boost to your overall look, effortlessly elevating your style.

When searching for the perfect pair, I recommend exploring brands like Revolve, Madewell, Amazon, Ray-Ban, Urban Outfitters, and QUAY, which offer a fantastic variety of chic options to suit any aesthetic.

Sunscreen

Taking care of your skin in the sun is super important! Before you head out for any outdoor spring break activities, don’t forget to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30. This will help keep those UV rays from burning you. And remember, it’s not just your body that needs protection. Make sure to bring along a sunscreen specifically for your face, as well as a lip balm with SPF.

When it comes to sunscreen, I’ve got some favorites that I love! Sun Bum is great because it’s easy to apply and smells like a tropical paradise. Summer Fridays has such a natural yet luxurious feel that makes it a pleasure to use. Supergoop! is famous for its lightweight, matte formulas, and you can’t go wrong with the classic bronzing options from Australian Gold.

A Water Bottle

Spending all day soaking up the sun and splashing around in the ocean can lead to dehydration if you’re not careful, so be sure to stay hydrated! To keep things fun and refreshing, grab an insulated water bottle. Something like an Owala, Hydroflask, Stanley, or Yeti works great!

They’ll keep your water nice and icy cold all day long, which feels amazing when you’re out in the hot weather. With a chilled bottle of water by your side, you’ll be all set for all the spring break fun.

An açaí Bowl

An açaí bowl is another thing you need for your beach day! It’s not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it the perfect refreshing treat to keep your energy up while you soak in the sun. With all those antioxidants and fiber, it’ll fuel you for a fun day out.

You can top it off with tasty fresh fruits like bananas, strawberries, and blueberries, and even granola! I also recommend adding honey or peanut butter. This healthy snack will keep you feeling full and happy while you enjoy your time at the beach. If you happen to find a Playa Bowls nearby, you should check it out! It’s my favorite spot to get a tasty açaí bowl.

A Good Book

A great beach read strikes the perfect balance between being light enough to enjoy between ocean dips and captivating enough to keep you hooked for hours.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, Beach Read by Emily Henry is my ideal pick. It’s romantic, witty, and swoon-worthy. For something a little more dramatic but still fun, try The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren. It’s a hilarious and heartwarming adventure. If you’re in the mood for a mystery that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica will have you hooked from start to finish with its twists and turns!

With all these beach day essentials ready to go, you’re all set to have the best spring break yet. Enjoy the waves, sun, and quality time with your friends!

