When moving to FSU, I packed the essentials: clothes, my Costco-sized box of ramen noodles, and a semester’s supply of EpiPens. As someone who has dealt with a peanut and tree nut allergy my entire life (an actual victim of natural selection), finding accommodating food options has always been a challenge.
I came to Tallahassee expecting my diet to consist entirely of instant ramen and sheer determination. Finding safe, nut-free food? It’s about as likely as getting a parking spot in Traditions at 10 a.m.
But plot twist: Tallahassee’s food scene proved me wrong, and I’ve been eating well enough to leave those ramen nightmares behind. Let’s talk about five of my favorite eats!
- Suwannee dining hall
Let’s talk about campus dining. The FSU dining halls can be tricky, but they’ve made steady strides in accommodating dietary needs. The Suwannee Room, for example, has a dedicated station for the top eight allergens called True Balance. Whether you’re managing allergies like me or just looking for something high in protein, this spot is clutch!
Their black bean-banana brownies and a side of Dole Whip? They’ve provided more emotional support than a man during the semester.
The bonus is that everything is clearly labeled, and the staff is always willing to help. In addition, their soup and salad station always provided a quick pick me up as you can make fresh, custom salads at your leisure.
- pho 7
When it’s time to venture off campus, Tallahassee’s got some hidden gems. Pho 7, a Vietnamese restaurant, has been a pleasant surprise. As someone with food allergies, I’ve always approached Thai food with extra caution. Peanuts are a key ingredient in many dishes, from rich sauces to crunchy toppings, making finding a safe option tricky.
While I envy those who can enjoy Thai cuisine without a second thought, I’ve learned to double-check menus and always ask questions because an incredible meal should come with peace of mind, not an anaphylactic attack. That’s why Pho 7 has been a fantastic exception.
Their pho? A warm, flavorful hug in a bowl. From Spicy Noodle Pho to Crab Rangoons, Pho 7 quickly became my go-to spot for defrosting in Tallahassee’s infamous 30-degree spring semester weather.
- Waffle House
Let’s talk about Waffle House, a true Tallahassee staple. Sure, chain restaurants can feel intimidating for someone with allergies, but the Waffle House crew? They’re absolute legends. The staff has always been sweet and accommodating, making me their first-ever pancake to avoid cross-contamination with the regular waffle maker.
You know you’ve found a good spot when the cooks are just as invested in your survival as you are. If you need a hangover cure, try their Cheesesteak Melt Hash brown Bowl. It’s greasy, comforting, and always hits the spot. Plus, where else can you get breakfast, advice, and people-watching of Tallahassee locals all in one sitting?
- Cava
Now, making our way down Tennessee Street, let’s settle the ultimate debate: Team Cava or Team Chipotle? For me it’s no contest, Cava wins every time. Their Mediterranean bowls are packed with fresh, nut-free options, and the ability to pile on as many toppings as your heart desires feels borderline therapeutic.
Plus, their transparency is next level. Right when you walk in, a QR code lets you scan for all the complete allergen information. And if you’re worried about cross-contamination, they’ll happily grab fresh ingredients from the back.
That said, Chipotle deserves an honorable mention. While they may not have quite the same Mediterranean magic, they were actually my first-ever job in high school! From that experience, I can be the first to tell you that their menu is entirely nut-free. No peanuts, no tree nuts, no problem.
For those of us with allergies, you can load up on burrito bowls, tacos, and extra guac without playing the “What’s in my food?” guessing game. The only risk? Convincing yourself that paying for extra guacamole is somehow financially responsible.
Don’t get me wrong — I respect your love for Chipotle. But the bowls are so good at Cava that they’ll taste even better if you don’t check your bank account after ordering.
- Trader Joe’s
When it comes to groceries, Trader Joe’s is my go-to. They have many allergy-friendly snacks, including the dark chocolate sunflower butter cups, a fantastic substitute for Reese’s.
Other must-haves? Their nut-free granola bars, crispy, crunchy chocolate chip cookies, and cauliflower gnocchi are perfect for a quick dorm dinner. Their products are clearly labeled, affordable, and honestly just fun to shop for. Whole Foods is another lifesaver for specialty items, especially their nut-free cupcakes, which are a game changer.
- Local Farmer’s Markets
Lastly, don’t overlook Tallahassee’s farmer’s markets. The Downtown Market has terrific local vendors who are happy to chat about their ingredients. You can snag fresh produce and even discover allergy-friendly baked goods. Supporting locals never tasted so good!
So, if you’re a Seminole with food allergies, don’t worry you’ve got options. From the dining hall to downtown, Tallahassee has plenty to offer.
The key to thriving here is asking questions, trusting your gut (literally), and embracing the adventure. It’s essential to use your voice to ask if a spot is safe for you and how the staff can accommodate you.
If you’ll excuse me, I’m off to enjoy a hash brown bowl from Waffle House and brainstorm ways to justify another Cava splurge.
