When moving to FSU, I packed the essentials: clothes, my Costco-sized box of ramen noodles, and a semester’s supply of EpiPens. As someone who has dealt with a peanut and tree nut allergy my entire life (an actual victim of natural selection), finding accommodating food options has always been a challenge.

I came to Tallahassee expecting my diet to consist entirely of instant ramen and sheer determination. Finding safe, nut-free food? It’s about as likely as getting a parking spot in Traditions at 10 a.m.

But plot twist: Tallahassee’s food scene proved me wrong, and I’ve been eating well enough to leave those ramen nightmares behind. Let’s talk about five of my favorite eats!

So, if you’re a Seminole with food allergies, don’t worry you’ve got options. From the dining hall to downtown, Tallahassee has plenty to offer.

The key to thriving here is asking questions, trusting your gut (literally), and embracing the adventure. It’s essential to use your voice to ask if a spot is safe for you and how the staff can accommodate you.

If you’ll excuse me, I’m off to enjoy a hash brown bowl from Waffle House and brainstorm ways to justify another Cava splurge.

