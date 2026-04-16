How I’m Embracing Renewal This Easter 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Renewal is observed each spring as the season itself begins to shift. While its religious origins are central, Easter has also been associated with themes of rebirth, fresh starts, and the transition out of winter. It arrives at a time when the world feels like it’s quietly waking up again.

Traditionally, Easter is marked by gatherings, symbolic foods, and small rituals that reflect new life. Eggs are often decorated or gifted and can represent potential and beginnings. Spring cleaning, whether intentional or not, mirrors the idea of clearing space for something new. Even the timing of the holiday, which aligns with the changing season, reinforces this sense of moving forward.

Beyond these traditions, Easter represents something deeper: the opportunity to pause, reflect, and consciously step into a new version of yourself. This year, that pause feels more intentional to me.

If the past few months have felt heavy, uncertain, or even stagnant, this season feels like an opening. Not a complete reset, but a shift. A chance to realign with what I actually want and how I want to move forward. With that in mind, I’ve been thinking about how I can take the idea of renewal and actively implement it into my life this spring.

Creating space for something new

Letting go is only one part of the process, as what you choose to replace it with matters just as much.

This season, I’ve been trying to be more conscious about what I’m inviting into my life. Not just goals or plans, but energy. The way I spend my time. The environments I put myself in. The conversations I engage in.

Spring doesn’t rush, and I’ve been reminding myself that I don’t need to either. Growth can be gradual and still be meaningful, as instead of overwhelming myself with drastic changes, I’ve been focusing on small shifts that feel sustainable.

Whether it’s adjusting my routine, being more present in my day-to-day life, or simply allowing myself to slow down, I’m trying to build a foundation that actually supports the version of myself I’m moving toward.

Redefining what renewal actually means

For a long time, I associated renewal with starting over.

However, recently, I’ve realized that it’s less about becoming someone completely new and more about becoming more aligned with who I already am. It’s not about erasing the past, but about learning from it and choosing differently moving forward.

There’s a certain pressure that comes with the idea of a “fresh start.” The expectation to suddenly have everything figured out or to transform overnight. I think that’s unrealistic, and honestly, it’s not necessary.

Renewal, at least for me, looks more like awareness. Paying attention to what feels right and what doesn’t. Making adjustments without rushing the outcome. Trusting that growth is happening, even when it doesn’t feel obvious.

Moving into the season with intention

What I’ve come to appreciate most about this time of year is the sense of possibility that comes with it.

There’s something about spring and about Easter that makes everything feel a little more open. Less fixed. Less final. I’ve been trying to lean into that instead of overthinking it.

Instead of waiting for the “perfect” moment to make changes, I’m allowing myself to start where I am. To move forward without having everything planned out. To trust that clarity will come through action, not just thought.

With all of this in mind, embracing renewal this Easter has shifted from being an abstract idea to something more personal. It’s not about becoming a completely different person overnight. It’s about creating space, making intentional choices, and allowing myself to grow at my own pace.

In the end, maybe renewal isn’t something that happens to us. Maybe it’s something each of us chooses.

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