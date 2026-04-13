Walking With Class: A Budget-Friendly Graduation Lookbook

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation is a time of many emotions — mourning undergrad, expressing happiness to be done with classes, feeling anxiety for what’s next, and, most importantly, stress. Nobody talks about the stress that comes with graduating from college, between planning the rest of the future and the financial hit to the bank account.

With graduation sitting a comfortable eight months away from me right now, there is only one thing on my mind: what am I going to wear? I’ve looked everywhere you could think, and after scouring the web for what seems like years, I’ve made a list of all my favorite websites I’ve found as someone who isn’t girly and doesn’t really shop online.

Here are my favorite websites and dress options for the graduation season to help you decide what to wear and where to find those dresses that make you look the best for the biggest day of your life, so far at least.

Princess Polly

Princess Polly is a brand that I’ve seen in a lot of places, and I never looked at their website until graduation shopping. They have a huge selection, and their dresses are beautiful, with many being on sale. The cheapest dress I found was about $59, which is a really good price.

The biggest issues I’ve found with this brand are the controversy of “greenwashing” surrounding their inventory and a limited size selection from 0 to 20, sometimes excluding both the more petite and plus-sized individuals. However, if they fit your style and sizing needs, a one-time purchase won’t line their pockets anymore.

Lulus

Lulus is specifically a website for women’s dresses, as far as I can tell. They have dresses for literally every major event you could think of. Formal, cocktail hour, wedding guest, and even prom — they seem to have it all. Their style variety is also very nice, including different colors and cuts for those with different styles and body types.

Sizes range from XXS to 3X, standard sizes 00 to 24, and provide exact measurements of the dresses and the models wearing them. This gives you a reference for dress length, how it will fit you, and other things you may need to consider with sizing. The cheapest dress I found on their website was only $45 and wasn’t on sale; it was the actual listing price.

This is definitely a website to consider for those looking for cheaper options, especially if you don’t think you will wear the dress again anytime soon.

Altar’d State

Altar’d State is one of the few websites I’d heard of before graduation dress shopping. As someone who never shops, I’m surrounded by people who love fashion, and my friends love this website.

They have a grad dress section called the “Graduation Dress Edit,” and it offers quite a few white dress options for their customers. The cheapest dress in this section I found was about $78, which is generally consistent with the rest of the store’s prices.

Their sizes are labeled XXS to XXL, and standard sizing 00 to 16. To me, this is nowhere near an XXL. I’m not particularly a fan of their sizing standards, but as I said already, a single purchase from a store for a big event isn’t going to change their net worth. If they have a style for you, don’t miss your opportunity for a beautiful graduation dress.

PEPPERMAYO

Peppermayo is the first brand on this list that I have ever heard of. This was the initial website that I started on, and I’ve heard great things about it. I’ve never tried any of their clothing, but I rarely hear complaints from my friends who have ordered from them.

Their sizes range from 0 to 18, unfortunately, being another brand to exclude from both sides of the range. However, they have options in color, length, fabric, and so many other factors. It’s worth looking through their website to see if there’s an option for your taste.

House of CB

House of CB is what I’d consider a higher-end brand, with pricier options. However, if you’re looking for an investment piece, this may be the place.

Unfortunately, their sizing only goes from two to 12, but the quality of their products is talked about endlessly online. For those who fit in their size range, they provide exact measurements of the sizing chart, as well as instructions on which dresses are stretchy and which aren’t. This allows you to make the call on whether the dress will be a size-up situation.

Their fabric and quality are high-end, and if unsatisfied with the dress, their return process is clearly outlined on the website. They receive lots of praise online for their cut and style of dresses, so if you’re looking for a dress to reuse and rewear, I think this is the perfect brand.

Graduation dress shopping, along with most parts of graduation, is extremely stressful. There’s only a little advice I can offer those stressing over finding the perfect dress for this huge event: find something that makes you feel confident and looks good. Don’t focus on what others think about your style or your choice. Graduation is your day above all else, and everyone walking that stage should be extremely proud of themselves and confident in their look!

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