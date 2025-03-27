This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As college students, there’s nothing like a good road trip. Whether it be heading on a weekend getaway, going home for a break, or traveling to a convention or retreat, road-tripping solo or with your fellow classmates is a staple of the college experience. Here are five ways you and your friends can be entertained on your next long car ride.

caffeine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7 Brew Coffee (@7brewcoffee) You can’t tackle a long drive without coffee or soda. Going through a drive-thru and picking up the largest size of your favorite beverage is the perfect way to kick off any road trip. Starbucks and Dunkin’ always hit the spot, but 7 Brew is also another amazing option with lots of drinks to choose from. If coffee isn’t your vibe, go through your favorite fast-food joint and pick up a large soda. What’s better than sipping on your carbonated concoction while chugging down the road?

Podcasts and AudioBooks

Who doesn’t love a good story that sucks you in? It’s an incredible feeling to have a book you can’t put down. Listening to a book while you drive is very relaxing and allows you to focus on something other than traffic and road rage. A podcast works in similar ways, too. Immersing in a good memoir, mystery, true-crime novel, or fantasy tale can provide the perfect escape.

Listen to music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𓈒⟡₊⋆∘ Chappell Roan Hub 𓈒⟡₊⋆∘ (@chappellroanhub) How does one drive for a substantial amount of time and not put on music? Seriously, the silence can be kind of spooky. There are so many ways you can jam out in the car. Maybe you’ve been dying to listen to a new album by your favorite artist; put it on and marinate in its contents as you drive. If you’re with your friends or classmates, taking turns and requesting songs is an awesome way to pass the time. A playlist full of throwbacks is always a solid move, too. Perhaps you want to jam out to your favorite musical and have your own version of carpool karaoke. Whatever your preference is, music in the car is always a good idea.

Play car games

You may be wondering: What games can I play in the car when I can’t read or use my hands? Fear not; there are many games you can play while driving. Of course, we have the classic license plate contest, where you see how many state license plates you can catch while driving, or I Spy, where you try to guess what someone is looking at. There’s 20 Questions, where you ask someone 20 questions to try to figure out what they’re thinking. Also, Maldives can be super fun to do with a group of people in the car, and they turn out hilarious. Name That Tune is something that the driver or the shotgun passenger can help run, which can get everybody involved and test everyone’s musical knowledge. Another fun one my family and I used to do on road trips was called Added Item, which was where we’d think of outrageous objects to add to my favorite play sets or toy lines as a kid; this one can get really wild. Creativity is truly the perfect ingredient for having fun in the car.

Good Conversations and Meditation