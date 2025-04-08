4 Ways to Style Short Hair for Spring 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The change in seasons means it’s time to switch up your look. For me, this usually means cutting my hair short because as the weather warms up, long hair can feel suffocating. Cutting it is like a breath of fresh air!

As liberating as it is, major hair changes can be hard to navigate. If you’ve had a certain cut for a while, you might not know how to style anything else. I was so used to just throwing my hair into a claw clip when it was long, and not having that option anymore has made me get creative with hairstyles. Here are some of my all-time favorite styles for short hair:

Clips I'm a chronic hair-tucker. If you catch me with my hair down, it'll be behind my ears. A super easy way to elevate this look is by adding clips! Clipping your hair back is very functional and is sure to last all day. My go-to is adding a couple of bobby pins to keep my hair out of my face. This also works well with barrettes if you want to add an extra pop of color! Clipping your hair is great if you're in a rush or having a lazy day. It's so simple yet always makes you look put together. half-up Whether my hair has been long, short, or somewhere in between, putting my hair half-up has never failed me. You may be thinking that it could never work because your hair is just too short, but I have a trick: my hair will always fall out using just one clip or hair tie, so I use two! I use one clip for each side of my hair, giving the same effect as a traditional half-up hairstyle. This has become my signature look simply because of how easy it is! Pigtails Wearing ponytails with short hair is such a struggle. Your hair will never stay up, or you might not be able to put it up in the first place! A solution that tends to go overlooked is pigtails. Pigtails are so versatile, from being braided or curled to being accessorized. My favorite way to wear them is by tying a ribbon around them or adding a hat on top! Pigtails are also perfect for my hair wash days; whether you do a slick back or add dry shampoo, no one will be able to tell! Bows While bows have slowly faded out of the mainstream, it's a good time to remember their roots. Hairbows are timeless and can make any hairstyle look even better. They can be added to literally any hairstyle to give a sense of intentionality. Also, they always work great when added to pigtails and half-up hairstyles. Bows are sold everywhere, but they're also easy to DIY with a piece of ribbon!

Short hair can be daunting to style because your favorite ways to wear it might not be possible anymore. I’ve had to adjust to so many things since chopping my hair off, but it’s been so rewarding!

Hopefully, if you’re deciding whether or not to cut your hair short, these styles have inspired your decision. If you already have short hair, then these options are the perfect way to explore new do’s and find your favorite style!

