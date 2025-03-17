Use These 5 Tips To Avoid Overpacking Your Luggage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Packing for a trip can be exciting, but it’s easy to fall into the trap of overpacking. Lugging around a heavy suitcase not only makes traveling more stressful, but it can also lead to extra baggage fees and unnecessary hassle. If you’re looking for a faster packing process and to travel light, here are five practical tips to help you stop overpacking:

Plan Your Outfits in Advance

One of the biggest reasons people overpack is the fear of not having the right outfit for every occasion. Plan your outfits instead of throwing random clothing items into your suitcase. Consider the weather, the activities you’ll be doing, and how many days you’ll be traveling. Also, choose versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits. For example, a simple pair of jeans can be dressed up with a nice top for dinner or dressed down with a T-shirt for a casual day. Sticking to a cohesive color palette can also help you maximize outfit combinations and reduce the need for extra accessories or shoes.

Use the 3-1-1 Rule for Toiletries

3️⃣ – Items (listed above) must be in containers that are 3.4 oz or less 1️⃣ – All containers must fit in 1 quart-size, clear bag 1️⃣ – Each passenger is allowed only 1 clear bag ✨EXCEPTIONS ✨ 💊 Mecically necessary liquid, gels, & creams 🍼 Breast milk & formula 🚰 Water or juice for an infant or toddler 🧃 Squeezable food pouches + food for babies and toddlers ⚠️ All of these items may be in containers larger than 3.4 oz, however additional screening may be required!

Toiletries can take up a lot of space, and many travelers pack full-sized bottles unnecessarily. Follow the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule. Liquids must be in 3.4-ounce (100ml) bottles and fit in one quart-sized bag, and each passenger is allowed only one bag. Instead of packing bulky shampoo and body wash, consider travel-sized containers or buying what you need at your destination. Invest in reusable travel bottles so you can bring your favorite products without carrying full-sized containers.

Limit Yourself to One Suitcase and a Personal Item

If you give yourself extra space, you’re likely to fill it. Stick to a single carry-on suitcase and a small backpack or purse as your personal item. Not only does this prevent overpacking, but it also saves you from checked baggage fees. Airlines usually allow one free personal item, so make the most of this space by using it for essentials like your laptop, travel documents, and a small toiletry bag. Use packing cubes to maximize space and keep your items organized. They help you separate clothing categories and avoid overstuffing your bag.

Follow the “One-Week Rule”

Even if you're traveling for more than a week, you don't need to pack an entirely new outfit for every day. The "One-Week Rule" means packing enough clothes for only seven days and planning to do laundry if your trip extends beyond that. Many hotels and Airbnb have laundry facilities, and if you're staying with friends or family, you can ask to use their washer.

Use a Packing Checklist and Stick to It