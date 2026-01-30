5 Ways to Revive the 2016 Aesthetic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2016 was one of the most iconic eras for a reason — grainy photos, iced coffee in clear cups, ripped jeans paired with Vans sneakers, the list goes on. However, the 2016 aesthetic wasn’t just about how things looked; it was also about how it felt: simple, comforting, and purely blissful.

Nearly a decade later, it’s no surprise that this era is making a comeback. In a world where everything can seem monetized and overstimulating, the 2016 aesthetic feels authentic. So, here are five ways to bring that energy back to life.

Fashion Staples

One of the most iconic memories from this era was the fashion. High‑waisted skinny jeans, graphic band tees, bomber and denim jackets, and flannels weren't just outfits; they were part of how young people expressed identity and belonging in online spaces like Tumblr and early Instagram. Silky slip dresses were also everywhere in 2016, worn solo or layered over tees and styled up or down. They blended minimalist chic with various styles of layering, making them versatile wardrobe staples that could definitely be revived in 2026; artists such as Rihanna are already following up on this trend on social media. Accessories were just as defining; chokers became so synonymous with the year that fashion editors say they were the accessory of the era, appearing in velvet, leather, and chain versions on both everyday people and red carpets alike. Layering a thin choker with fine gold or silver necklaces is a classy way to revive this cultural accessory. Mini backpacks, baseball caps, layered necklaces, and patches or pins were other popular additions that helped bring together an outfit. Not to mention footwear, where shoes like Vans, Converse, over‑the‑knee boots, and chunky sneakers reinforced how 2016 prioritized mixing comfort and style. To be honest, most of these are shoes that never truly went out of style, but it's never too late to try pairing them with other classics from the era.

Beauty Trends

Beauty in 2016 was all about dramatic expression and experimentation; matte liquid lips, bold winged eyeliner, rich eyeshadow, sculpted contour, and voluminous lashes dominated daily looks thanks to social media and beauty influencers of the era. Classic matte finishes were paired with precise cut creases, heavily contoured faces, and statement brows, creating a look that was intentional and unapologetically bold. To revive the aesthetic without feeling overdone, soften these signature elements with a more effortless approach. Swap the thick matte lips for a blurred‑lip or soft gloss finish that suggests pigment without rigidity; keep the eyeliner wing sharp, but slim and understated rather than overpowering; and lean into smokier, lived‑in eyeshadow palettes over intense cut creases for everyday wear. Over the past few years, trends have shifted toward more polished, structured hairstyles like sleek ponytails, slicked-back looks, and sculpted waves, making the revival of 2016-inspired hair feel refreshingly nostalgic. To bring this back today, focusing on natural movement and playful volume could strike its own special flair to the era. Think undone braids or something like the iconic Ariana Grande waterfall ponytail; maybe even a pop of pink to really embrace Zara Larsson's "Lush Life" energy.

Romanticize The Little Things

One reason the 2016 aesthetic still resonates is that it celebrated everyday moments. After all, this era is idealized as a time before viral content pressure and AI‑generated content. The iconic coffee runs, late-night drives, journaling, thrift shopping, and spontaneous adventures were all part of the carefree, simplistic lifestyle. Bringing this aesthetic back means slowing down and finding joy in simple routines. Instead of turning every moment into content, reclaim the act of remembering for yourself. Write things down without an audience in mind, take photos that may never be posted, and take comfort in just living in the moment. The charm of 2016 lived in its lack of polish; memories were messy, real, and fleeting.

Curate Your Soundtrack

What better way to revive the 2016 aesthetic than through the soundtrack that helped define it? Music in 2016 played a huge role in shaping pop culture and the emotional language of the era, from indie and alternative tracks to mainstream pop hits that dominated radio and streaming. Songs from that year still linger in playlists because they captured the carefree, nostalgic, and communal feeling of life before social media optimization took over. On the year‑end Billboard Hot 100 chart alone, 2016's biggest songs included Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" and "Sorry," Drake's global hit "One Dance," Rihanna's "Work," and The Chainsmokers' "Closer," with an honorable mention to "Cheap Thrills" by Sia. Blasting these hits on the way to class or in the car with the windows down is a great way to truly bring 2016 to life again.

Embracing The Digital Aesthetics