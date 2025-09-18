5 Ways to Go From Roommates to Real Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether your roommate was a total stranger, a ZeeMee match, an Instagram DM miracle, or even an old friend, most of us know the feeling of the awkward silent stares before bedtime. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way!

I got lucky with my roommate, but we still had to figure out ways to bring us even closer. Here’s my rookie roommate guide of the little things that helped us swap awkward silences for belly-laugh-filled heart-to-hearts.

crafts & chats

Our dorm walls looked painfully empty, so my roommate suggested we fix that. That means it's time to get crafty! We painted scenes from our favorite childhood stories, and although the results were questionable, the conversations were totally worth it. Between our brush strokes and the faint background noise of Clairo and Mac DeMarco, we bonded without even realizing it. Whether it's journaling, knitting, painting, doodling, or any other creative pursuit, getting artsy is a great way to destress while getting to know your roommate. Plus, you'll end up with handmade decorations to make your dorm room feel a little less sterile.

Cleaning & Chores

Okay, I know this doesn't sound great, but your dorm will need to be cleaned eventually, so why not make it a bonding activity? Cleaning alone is boring, but cleaning with your roommate can actually be fun. Put on music, share stories, and laugh about the mysterious pile of clothes that somehow ended up in the corner. Grab the vacuum and Swiffer, or even take your clothes down to the laundry room together. Some of my best conversations happened perched on the counter with my roommate as we wistfully waited for a washer to open up.

Cooking nights

Before classes even started, I noticed myself getting nostalgic for home-cooked meals. Whether it was my mom's chicken piccata or my dad's grilled cheese, I craved anything that didn't come from Suwannee or the Student Union. Here's the big problem: I've never been the best cook. In fact, I'm really bad. However, that's the beauty of roommates! Messing up is more fun when you do it together. We've burned pancakes and undercooked pasta, but we've laughed our way through it all. If you want to try it, scroll Pinterest and search for an easy "beginner" recipe, grab some groceries, and see where the kitchen takes you. Leftovers are also the perfect thing to share with your floor; nothing brings people together more than free food.

watch parties

When you're itching for a midweek break or something to do on a cozy night in, nothing beats a roommate watch party. My roommate and I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty every Wednesday with the girls on our dorm floor. Every episode is filled with laughter as we commentate on how we miss Conrad and theorize what Belly is possibly thinking. There's no fancy setup needed! You can claim the common room TV or just prop your laptop on the floor, pile on lots of cozy blankets, and find something light that will fill you and your roommate with smiles. Grab some popcorn while you're at it, too!

explore nature