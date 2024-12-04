5 Ways To Get In a Festive Mood This Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s nothing I love more than winter. To me, it means chilly weather, fuzzy sweaters, hot chocolate, and general happiness. Of course, to get to the joy of the holidays means getting through finals season. It’s looming above college kids, but the break is so close. What better way to spend the next few weeks of December than to get in the festive mood?

Between the hectic hustle and bustle of papers and exams, football games, and traveling home for Thanksgiving, I realized I hadn’t fully prepared myself for winter and all its goodness. Summer and fall have had their moments, but it’s officially time to celebrate this chilly season. Here’s a list of my favorite ways to get in the holiday mood:

Curating a Perfect Holiday Playlist View this post on Instagram A post shared by The LA Girl (@thelagirl) Whether you’re a Spotify or Apple Music user, making the perfect holiday playlist is an absolute must. Much to my family and friend’s dismay, I’m a ride-or-die sad Christmas music lover. Nothing gets me more jolly than Sabrina Carpenter’s “Cindy Lou Who” or “Blue Christmas” by the wonderful but admittedly depressing Lumineers. Let’s just say no one hands me the aux on a road trip, but I can confidently say nostalgia is running at an all-time high with my Christmas playlist. It’s an eclectic mix of Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, Justin Bieber (because “Little Drummer Boy” is a must), Wham!, Elvis Presley, and so many more. Of course, the classics are included. How could I ever leave out Andy Williams or Brenda Lee? There’s something about Christmas music that transports me to a world of crisp snow, pure joy, and sugary candy canes. Even if I’m drowning in finals week stress, I feel no pain because Michael Bublé is crooning “Holly Jolly Christmas” in my ears. Buying New Holiday Pajama Pants View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARMING OAKS CLOTHING CO. (@charmingoaks) It’s tradition for me to buy new Christmas-themed pajama pants every holiday season. There’s something magical about sliding on a fresh pair of reindeer-patterned pants that instantly gets me festive. From a matching set to just a single pair of cozy bottoms, pajamas are a holiday staple. I’m comfy, I’m cozy, and I’m rocking Christmas trees on my pants. Simply the best! My favorite place to shop for these essentials is Old Navy because they typically have the best variety and prices for my holiday shopping treat. Old Navy has been saving the day for my Christmas tradition for years. I already have this season’s pair ordered and on the way to my doorstep. Driving Around and Looking at Christmas Lights View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas Vibes (@earlychristmasvibes2023) Back home, it was pure romance to drive around with a special someone while admiring Christmas lights in each neighborhood: Windows down, cold air breezing through your hair, previously mentioned Christmas playlist echoing in the car, slight brushings of each other’s hands. Oh yeah, it was top-tier. The best thing about this winter activity is that it can be done with your best friends, significant others, or on your own. I’ve done all three and enjoyed every minute. Also, it’s free! A major plus for college students. Baking Christmas Cookies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sengul 🌿 (@sofialogg) This is an all-time classic for my family and me. We normally choose a recipe each and end up with a ridiculous amount of mouth-watering cookies. I have absolutely no complaints. I like to switch it up every year with a different batch, and my go-to is searching all over Pinterest to find the perfect recipe. Whether it’s a sugar cookie, something with peppermint, or smothered in chocolate, I always end up a happy girl. This is another wonderful excuse to queue up the Christmas playlist. Singing and dancing around in the kitchen while baking is so underrated. The sweet smell of cookies in the air just ties the holiday season up in a perfect bow. Watching Christmas Movies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas Countdown UK (@xmascountdownuk) Last but certainly not least, we have the magical experience of watching Christmas movies. Curling up with my snowman blanket and sipping hot cocoas leaves me feeling warm and completely relaxed. I refuse to play these movies until Thanksgiving is fully over. I feel they deserve their own special moment in the year. My absolute all-time favorites include but aren’t limited to, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, Love Actually, Die Hard, and Christmas with the Kranks. These may be controversial choices, but I proudly stand by them. From cheesy Hallmark movies to timeless classics, watching holiday movies brings the excitement and nostalgia of winter.

Winter is perfect for embracing cozy traditions like singing holiday classics, baking cookies, and admiring twinkling lights. Even during finals, these festive moments bring joy and warmth to the season, making it all the more magical.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!