5 Unique Holiday Gifts for a Mom Who Says She Doesn’t Want Anything

If you’re like me, you might struggle with finding the perfect holiday gifts that show your mom how much you love her…especially when every time you ask her what she wants, she says, “I don’t want anything!”
I pride myself on being a thoughtful gift giver, and I never want to give somebody something they’ll end up returning. However, sometimes you need inspiration for a creative holiday gift that isn’t just a candle or a pair of socks. Here are my five top suggestions for gifts to give your mom this year that she won’t be running to return right after Christmas:
- Flower Subscription
-
Sometimes we forget that flowers don’t need to be given only for special occasions. A monthly flower subscription can remind your mom 12 times a year just how special and important she is to you!
Every company is different, but most subscriptions give you flexibility on what type of flower, color, and size you want her to receive. What better way to brighten up a room all year round? There are lots of options for subscription services to choose from!
- Heated blanket
-
Moms take care of us all the time, so the least we can do is return the favor. A heated blanket feels like a warm hug, and it’s perfect for staying cozy while the weather gets colder, heating up pajamas, and relaxing after a long day.
There are several different options with various prices online, but Amazon is a good place to start since they have many affordable options.
- Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Tea Kettle
-
If you have a tea-drinking mom, these tea kettles are adorable and unique gifts! There are several different patterns and styles that make it perfect for any kitchen aesthetic. They’re on the pricier side, but in my opinion, they’re a perfect addition to any stovetop.
You can also further personalize this gift by adding some of your mom’s favorite teabags and making it a self-care basket.
- Kendra Scott’s Holiday Collection
-
While jewelry can seem like a basic and boring holiday gift, the Kendra Scott 2024 Holiday Collection is perfect for any mom looking to spruce up her wardrobe.
These pieces will give your mom something beautiful and festive to open on Christmas morning with unique designs and fun colors. You can shop the entire collection on the Kendra Scott website.
- Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Unlimited
-
For the moms who love to lose themselves in a novel but would never think to buy themselves a Kindle, the holidays are the perfect time to spoil them with a new way to read. The new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, lightweight, luxurious, and a great way to help your mom reach her reading goal in the new year.
You can also go one step further and get her Kindle Unlimited, which gives her access to upwards of four million digital books, magazine subscriptions, and audiobooks!
Every mom is different, but one thing remains the same for them all: They deserve to be pampered. Happy shopping!
