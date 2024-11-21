Add Color to Your Fall Wardrobe With These 5 Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I know it’s easy to fall into the trap of neutrals when fall rolls around. We’ve all scrolled through Pinterest looking for outfit inspiration, and all the colors are gray, black, brown, and white. While that’s all well and good, some color never hurts in an outfit, especially for fall.

I remember when I was younger, my mom would always get on my case about wearing black clothes all the time (legitimately, half my closet was the shade black). There’s nothing wrong with that, but for the last couple of years, I’ve been incorporating more color into my wardrobe, and it’s been so fun trying to integrate new pieces with the clothes I have now. So, here are five tips I’ve learned that I can share with you all:

Carry a Cute Purse or Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OOTD Magazine (@ootdmagazine) Adding a cute bag or purse is one of the easiest ways to add color to any outfit. Whether it be red, blue, patterned, or literally anything, it can go with a neutral-colored outfit. It’s super easy to find a cool purse like that when you go thrifting or scroll through second-hand clothing apps like Depop or Vinted. If you need more inspiration, I’d definitely look into brands like JW Pei because they have gorgeous shoulder bags. Another brand I love is Mango. I actually saw them for the first time when I was studying abroad in London, and I bought a bag from them (although it’s black, sue me). I love it so much regardless, and their bags are always high quality. I’d look into them if you’re looking for a cool bag, as they have a range of styles. I especially love the leopard print bag they have out right now.

Play With Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Lyn (@rubylyn_) Speaking of print, adding a print or a texture to any outfit can add that pop of bright color while also interweaving neutrals to tie it all together. Leopard print is super popular this fall season, which we can see from clothing on Pinterest. Adding print in other ways can also work. You could try polka dots, stripes, or even gingham. As I mentioned above, a printed bag would be adorable, just like a scarf or a funky pair of socks that just peek out at times. A little can go a long way!

Throw on Colorful Outerwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palma | بالما (@getpalma) If there’s one thing I love more than a print, it’s a colorful jacket. It’s so simple. All you do is throw it on over your outfit, and boom! That’s your pop of color. It doesn’t even have to be a jacket! It could be a sweater, a vest, a cardigan, or even a colorful denim jacket. There are so many winter coats in thrift stores, and if you don’t want anything super crazy, I love a good vest. This floral vest from Coldwater Creek is giving cozy fall grandma if that’s your vibe. This dusty pink vest from Free People is a great way to add a playful detail to your outfits if that’s a little more your speed.

Add Colorful Tights and Socks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie | Colorful Street Style (@heartfelthunt) I’ve been loving the colorful tights trend, and though I’ve yet to participate, mark my words, I will! It’s so interesting and so chic. All you have to do is slip any colorful tights on under a skirt or a mini dress, and you’re set for the day. I’m so partial to red tights right now; they look so cool in an all-black outfit. Even if you don’t want to go as far as tights, I think colorful socks are cute, as well. Think of a little pop of hunter green peeking out from the top of some knee-high boots or longer thigh-high socks that you can wear with heels. The possibilities are endless!

Incorporate color With your shoes