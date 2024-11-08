The Comeback Era of Coach: The Next “It Girl” Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Coach bags have been rising in popularity, especially among college-aged women. You may have seen girls sporting bags with the distinctive Coach tabby or iconic “C” signature fabric. So, what’s made these bags seemingly boom in popularity recently? Here are four reasons for the brand’s revival:

The Resurgence of Y2K Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Cuties 🎀 (@coachcuties) Whether you like it or not, the 2000s are back! Low-rise jeans, UGG boots, foldover yoga pants — we’ve come full circle. It’s only logical that the Coach designs of the 2000s would become desirable again. The purse that once held your cool aunt’s flip phone and Rimmel lip liner during a night out now carries your smartphone and Glossier lip balm. Popular styles from the 2000s often feature the signature fabric in pastel pinks, yellows, and greens. You might even find vibrant magnetas and blues. Many of these styles, such as the Hampton and Demi, are especially popular because of their small yet functional size.

Durability & The Art of Thrifting and Repair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena Yoonie Kim (@yooon_ie) Arguably, Coach bags would’ve remained popular even without a revival of Y2K styles because of their consistent quality. The brand has amassed somewhat of a cult following online, with avid collectors who seek both vintage and new designs. Coach has been creating bags since 1941, and many of their styles feature genuine leather, a durable and desirable material. A popular TikTok and Instagram creator, Helena Kim (aka Yoonie), has inspired a revival of vintage Coach styles by thrifting and restoring them using her leatherworking skills. While satisfying, these videos have likely been one of the reasons for the sudden rush of affection for older (’80s and ’90s) Coach leather styles. While many bags from Coach’s Y2K era are fabric with leather accents, these older bags are mostly leather, making them heavy and relatively easy to restore. Bags like these can be spotted on retail sites like eBay, Poshmark, and Depop. If you enjoy the thrill of the hunt, there’s a chance you can spot some at a thrift store. I’ve only had my eye on Coach bags for a few months while thrifting, and I’ve already scored a few cute ones!

Newer Styles & Marketing Influence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachtopia (@coachtopia) Coach’s older styles aren’t the only thing keeping the brand relevant. Their newer styles have been worn by the likes of Charli xcx and Megan Thee Stallion. In April 2023, Coach launched a new line, Coachtopia, which encouraged circularity and sustainability in its products. The line is primarily targeted towards Gen Z shoppers through the use of recycled materials and collaboration with Gen Z creatives and environmentally-focused organizations. Coach has been quick to take advantage of the rising popularity of their Y2K styles. In 2023, Coach relaunched one of their most popular designs from 2006, the Soho Flap bag. Easily recognizable by its statement front buckle and metal accents, the Soho is back and brand new in leather. Coach’s website has a section dedicated to the “Coach Originals,” displaying the favorites of their vintage styles that they’ve brought back, including the Hamptons bag, the Swinger, and the Dinky. They’re not going to miss out on a sales opportunity, and they’re doing exactly what many customers want from their favorite brands: bringing back the originals.

Who doesn’t love a good purse?