5 Things I Wish I Could Do as a Girl With Curly Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you have any sort of texture to your hair, then you understand the pure amount of time and effort that goes into trying to maintain it. Whether you’re just starting your curly hair journey, have perfected your wash-day routine, or are still wondering if you technically even have curly or wavy hair, you’ll probably agree that your hair is the bane of your existence.

Don’t get me wrong, this is not the first article I’ve written about my curly hair (usually complaining). However, I’ve grown to love how unique it is. I wouldn’t trade it for another hair type, even if the opportunity presented itself.

As I’ve spent my whole life with this hair on my head, I’ve gotten to know it pretty well, and there are certain aspects of it that I’ll permanently hold a grudge towards. When venting to other curly-haired girls about these problems, I’ve noticed that many of us share these same pains. So, if you have curly, wavy, textured, or even just difficult hair, I invite you to come with me as I daydream about all the things I’d do if I didn’t have the curls on my head.

Save a lot of money on hair products If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably tried a million different curly hair products in your lifetime. Curl creams, curl gels, leave-in conditioners, hair masques, mousses — what does it all do, and why do I need so many products? Both my bathroom here at FSU and the one back home look like a hair product graveyard filled with half-empty bottles from products I gave a shot to but didn’t fall in love with. I feel like, in fact, I know that if I had easy-to-maintain, straight hair, my TikTok For You Page (FYP) wouldn’t constantly be full of different curly hair product reviews. Subsequently, my bank account wouldn’t be as empty. Only lose a little bit of hair in the shower @curlswithkeish the BEST method for washing my bleached curls with @RedkenUKI acidic bonding curls AD 🧬🤍 Conditioning my hair first helps me care for my bleached curls sm! It allows me to detangle first before shampooing which means my cleanse is thorough – My curls are bouncy and my curl pattern is restored so well with the leave in – did you SEEEE the seaweed hair clumps omg 🥹#curlyhair #acidicbonding #redken #bleachedcurls ♬ original sound – keish💖 One of the best tips I was given for a wash day is to brush my shampoo and conditioner through the ends of my hair while washing it. While I’m not sure what witchcraft is taking place while I do that, I know I’ll always inevitably end up with a mildly concerning large clump of hair that gets pulled out in the shower. I understand that losing hair, especially when wet, is natural or to be expected, but my hair doesn’t stop coming out of my head and ending up in the drain, on the wall, or on me. If only I had hair that didn’t require me to literally pull clumps of it out of a shower drain so that I wasn’t standing in a bath full of water. A girl could dream. Use the shampoos and conditioners provided on a vacation Knowing that there’s even a chance I’ll have to wash my hair while on vacation is the worst thing ever. Even if it’s just one wash day, I have no choice but to pack my entire routine from start to finish. For me, that usually means finding space in my luggage for four to five full-sized bottles because I’ve yet to find curly hair care sold in travel-sized bottles. With all of the times I’ve had to buy a checked bag just so I could bring along all of my hair stuff, you bet I’d be completely fine with just hotel shampoo and conditioner if I didn’t have curly hair. have beautiful, silky, long hair @tessapeay like when it come to straight hair.. the LESS volume the better 😫🍰😋✨ #hairtok #haircare #straighthair #novolume #volume #silkyhair #goldenhair #tessapeay #rapunzel #heatlesshair #healthyhair ♬ jinx – orijinal ses – jinx Now, I’m not saying that curly hair means you cannot have long hair, but personally, I’ve found that long, curly hair is a nightmare to manage. On top of just being so much to deal with, every time I’ve grown my hair out, the length of it weighs the curls down so much that the wash-day routine doesn’t stand a chance against the heaviness. For that reason, I’ve been living life with my shoulder-length, very layered hair for the past few years, but I love the results and ease too much to miss when it’s longer. Wash my hair 15 minutes before leaving the house I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been envious of people who can wash their hair and not have to do anything with it afterward my whole life. A routine where all I have to do with my hair when it’s wet is brush — it sounds so peaceful. Even if I apply all of my products after a shower and accept the fact I have to leave the house with wet hair, I then have to put up with it for the next six to eight hours while it dries. If you don’t have curly hair, then it might seem ridiculous to say that I schedule my days and events around when I have to wash it, but that’s the life I have to lead.

Despite how fed up I’ve sounded throughout this article, the college girl experience is just having some hair days that are better than others and having some that inspire you to do the same thing as Britney Spears in 2007. Regardless, I’m sure that if you relate to some of these struggles, you get it, and we all need to vent sometimes.

