5 Must-Do Activities That Are Essential for Your Boston Itinerary

I feel like everyone has a certain city that they find themselves coming back to over and over again. For me, it’s Boston, Massachusetts. Every time I can fly North to that beautiful city, I have an amazing time. I’ve also had the pleasure of enjoying this city with so many friends and family members, creating so many memories from America’s “Beantown” (and if you were wondering, yes, I think that nickname is kind of cute!).
It’s no surprise that many of my friends and family often tell me they want to go back to Boston after visiting for the first time. There’s an effect that hits most people once they leave. They start wondering: “What fun things did I miss on this trip? What’s Boston like during other seasons? Should I stay longer?” Trust me, I’ve been there many times.
So, I thought I’d share a few of my favorite things about my favorite city, which I try to do each time I visit because they’re all so fun, and when in Boston, you must embrace it!
- shopping on Newbury Street
Honestly, Boston is home to so many pretty streets. Some of my notable mentions are Acorn Street, Beacon Street, and Boylston Street. You could spend — as I have before — hours just walking through each of them, gazing at the beautiful architecture and taking pictures every 10 seconds.
However, I’d like to zero in on Newbury Street. This street is one of Boston’s most popular tourist destinations, and it’s easy to see why. Newbury Street is lined with hundreds of quaint cafés, boutiques, franchise stores, and restaurants, to name a few major categories. Some of my favorite places to stop here are Glossier, Princess Polly, and Urban Outfitters. What’s better than finding a cute new outfit and strolling down a beautiful street while you’re at it?
- going to the top of the prudential tower
I can’t recommend getting a ticket to View Boston enough. Taking a quick elevator ride to the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower promises an unforgettable panoramic view of the entire city. You’re free to walk around, take pictures, and view interactive maps of the city.
One of the best parts of this experience is that it works at any time of the day. Personally, I like to go there for dinner, as there’s a restaurant and bar on the premises as well. Dinner and a view of the sparkling city at night is my favorite thing in the world (also, the food and drinks are really tasty!).
- ice skating at Frog Pond
Now, this one might be more catered to winter and spring when the pond is frozen. Even if you’re scared of getting on the ice, like I was at first, I recommend at least watching the skaters. It’s a ton of fun, whether you fall and slip on your back while holding your friend’s hand or watch groups of people laughing as they do the same thing. Also, there are blue plastic seals that you should NOT be ashamed to use. They’re not just for kids, and they help!
One way to beat the cold if you’re visiting in the winter or spring is to get your body moving and get a good skate on. Doing this cements a place in my top five Boston memories, without a doubt.
- eating at Little Italy
Calling all Italian food enjoyers! Trust me, Boston has delicious Italian food. Along Boston’s North End neighborhood is an area referred to as Little Italy, and it’s exactly what you’d expect if you’ve been to Italian cultural hubs in other cities.
Whether you’re here for a breakfast coffee, a meal for lunch or dinner, or a late-night dessert, Little Italy can offer something to you. There are iconic pizza places and bakeries on every corner. One of my friends challenged me to compare Mike’s to Bova’s cannoli, two of the most popular bakeries in the area. They make massive cannoli, and they were both so delicious that it was impossible to choose between them.
- walking through Boston Public Library
After seeing the Boston Public Library for the first time, it remains unsurprising that people literally get married there. It’s a palace. Whether you want to roam the beautiful hallways lined with historical artwork or cozy up with a book in Bates Hall, exploring this library is a great idea.
As the library holds over 23 million items, all visitors are guaranteed to find something that sticks out to them. You can also grab some tea and pastries at an elegant tearoom. What more could you want from this underrated experience?
I hope you can find a new favorite place in Boston, whether it’s your first visit or a long-awaited return. These are just a few of the places I fell in love with while exploring the city, and I can’t wait to go back!
