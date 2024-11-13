5 Must-Stop Destinations for Your East Coast Road Trip

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Being in a car for 25 hours doesn’t sound like anyone’s cup of tea, but it doesn’t have to be all bad. If you have a trip to the northeast coming up and the prices of flights are obscene, consider driving up the coast and enjoying the culture and history of the states along the way!

There are 14 states on the East Coast, each with its own history and scenery different from Florida. Georgia has gorgeous foliage, while New York features rolling mountains that are breathtaking year-round.

The states not only differ in their natural landscapes but also in the rich history found at each stop. The northern states are known for being the thirteen colonies, while the southern states joined the country later. As you drive up the coast, America’s history grows, and the museums that pop up are proof of that. A road trip up the East Coast provides something for everyone, and these five stops are proof that you don’t need a plane to enjoy traveling:

Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte, also known as the Queen City, is an up-and-coming place for young adults. It’s full of cute coffee shops and little boutiques, offering an abundance of activities for one to do. Not only does it have these, but it also has local restaurants with off-the-charts reviews. Tapas are very popular in Charlotte, and there are around ten places where you can try different dishes. Charlotte isn’t New York or Chicago, but it’s working its way up to the top of the best cities in the U.S., in my opinion! Rockbridge County, Virginia View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexington, Virginia (@visitlexingtonva) If you’ve never heard of Rockbridge County, that’s okay, I hadn’t until this past summer. Rockbridge County is home to the Natural Bridge which was constructed by nature itself. The Natural Bridge is surreal to see in person; it’s a stunning testament to the power and beauty of nature. Not only does Rockbridge County have this incredible landmark, but it also offers several caves to explore, all hidden within the greenery surrounding the bridge. It’s also surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and Appalachian Trail, offering a beautiful backdrop as you drive into town to view the Natural Bridge. Blue Ridge Parkway The Blue Ridge Parkway isn’t exactly a destination but rather a scenic route that winds through the mountains. This road has rest stops, offering incredible views and trails to explore and giving you a chance to stretch your legs. Although driving on the parkway will add time to your trip, it’s worth it because the mountains are beautiful no matter what time of year it is, with the trees changing colors as the seasons pass. Driving through the Blue Ridge Parkway is a beautiful experience, even if you don’t stop to enjoy the view. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania If you’re a history buff, then Gettysburg is a stop you should make. It’s full of U.S. history, from battlegrounds to architecture to plaques full of information. Not only can you explore the historic city, but you can also watch battle recreations on the field and learn some more about our president, Abraham Lincoln. The actual Gettysburg battlefield has hundreds of things to see, complete with a cyclorama painted in 1882 by a French painter named Paul Philippoteaux. Even if U.S. history isn’t your idea of fun, this battlefield is one of the coolest places I’ve been and is full of stories and history from the Civil War. Boston, Massachusettes View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSTON SEAPORT (@seaportbos) Boston is where I’d finish my East Coast road trip, although you’re welcome to continue all the way up to Maine. This beautiful city is full of history and culture, and it offers something for everyone. Boston has different sectors (as any city does), each housing a variety of places to eat and shop. The Boston Seaport is one of the most popular places to go. It has a beautiful view of the harbor and is home to many seafood restaurants serving fresh fish and lobster. If you somehow get tired of Boston, you can take your road trip all the way out to the coast and explore Cape Cod or Martha’s Vineyard, viewing the old homes that make the Cape so familiar. Boston is a city full of life and experiences, providing you with the perfect city to close out your road trip.

A drive up the East Coast would take several days, but I recommend doing it once in your life. It was a wonderful experience, and being able to see so many states in one trip was wonderful. The history you learn, and the views you see are irreplaceable, giving you new experiences you can’t get in Florida!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!