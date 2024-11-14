Best Sephora Makeup Products Under $25

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When it comes to building the perfect makeup collection, it can be challenging and expensive to find the right products within your price range. Whether you are looking for the perfect lip gloss or a mascara that makes your eyelashes pop, here are some products from Sephora that you’ll love and won’t break the bank:

Tower 28 Beauty – Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofie's Makeup Store (@sofiesmakeupstore) First on this list is the Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer. This concealer retails at $22 and is one of my all-time favorites on the market. The low price compared to some other brands is what, to me, makes this product ten times better! This concealer tends to be a favorite for those looking for a natural-looking concealer that also has good coverage. Another reason why this concealer is a fan favorite is because of its ingredients. It’s formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration and centella asiatica extract for smoothing, which can help support your skin’s health!

Tower 28 Beauty – BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @healthyandglamourous The next item on the list is another favorite from the brand Tower 28: the BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush. This easy-to-use blush costs $20 and blends seamlessly into the skin to give that natural “just went to the beach and got a little sun-kissed” vibe! This blush also acts as a lip tint, so you can match your lip combo to your blush. Just like the concealer, this Tower 28 product is made up of healthy ingredients like aloe vera extract to hydrate the skin, green tea extract for a natural antioxidant, and Castor Seed Oil to moisturize the skin.

Rare Beauty – Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty) For those of you who can’t leave the house with undone eyebrows, this next product is the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil. It comes in six different shades and an eyebrow brush that’s attached at the end of the pencil. This $19 eyebrow pencil is waterproof with a fine-angled tip to help you create clear and precise hair-like strokes. It’s an everyday staple of mine because it helps me create the most natural-looking brows at an affordable price!

Glossier – Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shopbeautistudio (@shopbeautistudio) After eyebrows, my next step would be to put some mascara on! The $20 Lash Slip Lift and Lengthening Mascara from Glossier has been a fan favorite of mine for years — and for good reason. This weightless formula helps lengthen your lashes without weighing them down or smudging them everywhere. Its wand is made up of Japanese fiber technology, which means that it has curved fibers that hold onto your lashes to add length and volume. This mascara comes in both black and brown, so you can choose which color fits you the best! It’s also cruelty-free and fragrance free, which is a huge plus in my books.

Summer Fridays – Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine