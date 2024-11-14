5 Reasons You Should Visit Your Public Library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although on-campus libraries are popular study spots for FSU students, Tallahassee public libraries are under-appreciated in my opinion! Public libraries across the country serve as important community pillars, providing free access to the Internet and literature. By signing up to receive a Leon County Public Library card, you can help ensure these community hubs remain accessible and utilize free library resources and programs like those listed below. Here are five reasons why you should visit your public library:

To receive a library card, visit any Leon County public library and complete a form. No matter where you’re from, as an FSU student, you’re eligible for a Leon County library card. Leroy Collins Public Library is only a 25-minute walk from the Student Union and an even shorter drive. By signing up for a library card, you’re providing the community and yourself with free resources.

