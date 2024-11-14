5 Reasons You Should Visit Your Public Library

Although on-campus libraries are popular study spots for FSU students, Tallahassee public libraries are under-appreciated in my opinion! Public libraries across the country serve as important community pillars, providing free access to the Internet and literature. By signing up to receive a Leon County Public Library card, you can help ensure these community hubs remain accessible and utilize free library resources and programs like those listed below. Here are five reasons why you should visit your public library:
- ACCESS TO RESEARCH BOOKS AND POPULAR LITERATURE
-
Searching through the FSU library database to find research articles can be exhausting. Tallahassee’s public library system offers a wide variety of physical and digital non-fiction books, many of which can be used for research papers.
Additionally, if you’re just looking to enjoy a book for fun, there are thousands of titles available through the public library. Even new releases by popular authors like Emily Henry’s Funny Story and Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo make their way to library shelves and can be read free of charge!
- ACCESS TO ONLINE DATABASES
-
Even if physical books aren’t your thing, there are plenty of alternative options available through Libby. The Libby app just requires login with a library card and gives users access to thousands of eBooks and Audiobooks that can be accessed online.
Additionally, signing up for a library card gives you access to streaming services like Hoopla and Kanopy. These services contain titles from A24, such as Talk To Me and other popular films, as well as a catalog of music and television.
- ACCESS TO Movies and TV
-
Although DVDs may seem antiquated, some series and films aren’t available on streaming services but can be found on library shelves. Next time you need to rewatch a series no longer available on Netflix, try the library catalog! Affordable DVD players can be found at thrift stores or even checked out from an FSU library.
- ACCESS TO LIBRARY-HOSTED EVENTS
-
Libraries not only offer materials to check out but also host free events for patrons, such as book sales or crafting events. In November, Leon County libraries offer classes on Japanese fruit art, yoga, and journaling.
Additionally, branches are hosting fun events like author talks and book clubs. Earlier this month, the library hosted a used book sale at the main branch. Events like these are great, inexpensive ways to venture out of your comfort zone, try a new hobby, and meet new people.
- sUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY
-
Libraries serve as safe havens for those in need. By providing access to free internet, tutoring, and story times, the public library helps those who need support to succeed.
Additionally, libraries are safe places for the homeless to rest and use library technology. By signing up for a library card, you’re helping to protect Tallahassee citizens’ access to these resources and giving yourself access to abundant library resources.
To receive a library card, visit any Leon County public library and complete a form. No matter where you’re from, as an FSU student, you’re eligible for a Leon County library card. Leroy Collins Public Library is only a 25-minute walk from the Student Union and an even shorter drive. By signing up for a library card, you’re providing the community and yourself with free resources.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!