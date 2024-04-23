3 ADHD-Approved Study Spaces for FSU Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As someone who’s struggled with ADHD her entire academic career, I know firsthand how difficult and frustrating it can be to find a studying space that works for you. I’ve tried everything from libraries to coffee shops and anything in between during my time at FSU, and I’ve now compiled my top three spots for you.

Before I get into that, a big point I want to stress is that finding a study spot that works for you is like dating or finding a therapist. Everyone has their own preferences, needs, and expectations; you can only learn your own through trial and error.

My biggest tip in finding a study spot that works for you is to try as many different places as possible. See what things you like and don’t like about each! For example, studying at the Student Union made me realize that I enjoyed studying around other people/students. Still, I didn’t like the noise level of the study space as I found it hard to concentrate at times. Here are the three spots that work for me.

1. Fifth floor of Strozier

I’m someone who gets easily distracted by noise but enjoys studying in the proximity of others. I love the fifth floor of Strozier for that reason. I still get to be around other students, but I also have complete silence which allows me to concentrate.

Moreover, having my own cubicle helps give me a sense of privacy and isolation which further helps to limit distractions. Almost each cubicle has outlets for you to use. I love the big desk space and comfortable chairs.

My favorite thing about this space is that you can use dry-erase markers on the cubicle walls. This is so helpful when I have diagrams, formulas, or other visuals I need to draw out. I also use these to make a to-do list for my day/study session.

Lastly, having a Starbucks on the first floor of the library is incredibly convenient and helpful when you need some coffee or food to fuel your studying.

2. Black Dog Café

If you’re someone who enjoys a good view while you’re studying, then this one is for you. Black Dog Café is about a 10-minute drive from FSU’s campus, but the views are so worth it. Black Dog Café is located on Lake Ella and offers the most amazing lakeside view for you to look at while you’re studying.

In addition to the scenery, the coffee they offer is reasonably priced. I love to reward myself with one of their sweet treats when I go there to study!

One downside to the café is the limited amount of space/tables, so I would definitely recommend going early if you want to secure a good study spot. Since it’s outdoors, I find it really helpful to dress in layers or bring a jacket. With that, I don’t get overly hot or cold if the weather happens to change while I’m there.

3. Second Floor of the Honors, Scholars, and Fellows building

This space is by far the least commonly known (especially if you’re non-honors), but it’s one of my favorites for good reason. The first is the large study rooms available to students. These study rooms cannot be reserved and are instead first come, first served. However, aside from finals week, I’ve rarely ever had an issue with getting a study room in the Honors, Scholars, and Fellows (HSF) Building. In addition, the study rooms are a lot bigger than the ones in Strozier and Dirac. They also have large dry-erase boards and markers for students to use.

Even if you don’t use a study room and sit at one of the high-top tables or sofa chairs instead, the noise level is very low because HSF has offices and classes being held in it during the day. Lastly, the bathrooms are always clean and there are plenty of food options to choose from on the first floor (bonus points for one of them being Chick-fil-A).

In the quest for the ideal study spot during finals, personal preference is key. As finals loom ahead, remember to explore, experiment, and discover your perfect study sanctuary. After all, with the right study spot, conquering finals week can be just another Nole victory!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!