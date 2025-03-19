The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before the pandemic, I hadn’t been to my public library since I was a child. I certainly wasn’t wandering the shelves the way I had then — collecting books in a basket to bring over to the check-out counter. I also wasn’t reading nearly as much as I would’ve liked to be. Growing up, I’d always been a big reader, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that I shifted to reading eBooks from the library and doubled the amount I’d read in a year.

The first library card I’ve had since childhood exists only in an email, with no other physical form. It’s opened up a world of opportunity for me when it comes to accessing free resources. When I moved to Tallahassee for school, I signed up for a Leon County Public Library card, and now I have even more options!

Now more than ever, it’s important to support your local library. Libraries are an essential resource in communities, and they’re one of the last truly free public spaces we have in the United States. So, here are some reasons to get a library card:

So Many Books Whether you’re a fan of physical books, eBooks, or audiobooks, the library has so much to offer. Libraries have countless physical books you can check out with the digital platform your library uses. Thousands of libraries, including Leon County, use the Libby App, which has been a game changer for me in terms of reading more. Through the app, I can check out books I’ve been wanting to read or browse through the books currently available to find something new. The second method has allowed me to expand my tastes past what’s currently trending, and it’s my favorite way to read when I’m waiting for my next book on hold to become available. Digital Media Many libraries include access to platforms like Kanopy and Hoopla. This grants instant access to digital media as long as you have a library card number. Both platforms are entirely free as long as your library participates, which the Leon County Public Library does. Kanopy hosts movies and TV shows on a ticketing system, giving users a set number of tickets per month to stream content. Hoopla has movies and TV shows as well, but its library also features eBooks, audiobooks, comics, and music! Educational Resources At Your Fingertips Libraries also typically have countless educational resources. The Leon County Public Library provides access to research databases such as ProQuest and Gale, which can be helpful for any kind of academic research. Free Third Space Third spaces are essential to any good community. They’re a type of social environment distinctly different from work and home. They allow for the development of community and connection. Libraries have long since been a third space for many people, but I think Gen Z has yet to see them as that, which is a shame. Honestly, our generation’s conversation about third spaces is inherently frustrating. While not all Gen Zers refuse to engage with their community, many do. Yet, we’re still hearing complaints about the death of third spaces. The public library is incredible because it can provide this kind of space at absolutely no cost. Whether you’re going in and socializing on a regular day or attending events put on by the library, the library can be a hub of activity if we let it! It’s Entirely Free With current threats to cut funding to public libraries, it’s important to remember that the best thing about all of these resources is the lack of cost involved for you. There are also very few places left that don’t expect you to purchase something.

Libraries are a phenomenal access point, community hub, and resource center at the tips of our fingers. With all the benefits we get at no additional cost, it’s important to support our libraries in every way we can.

