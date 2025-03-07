This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Studying abroad during my freshman year in London allowed me to immerse myself fully in everything this incredible city has to offer. From its vibrant art scene to its historic entertainment venues, London became my playground for exploration. Whether I was coming across local restaurants, catching a film at a fabled cinema, or listening to live music in an intimate venue, each spot showcased a different side of the city’s rich culture. But, of course, no time in London would be complete without diving into its incredible fashion scene by browsing its vintage markets and secondhand shops for unique finds.

Looking back, these were the places that defined my time abroad, ones I kept returning to, and made London feel like home. Here are some of my go-to spots for food, film, music, and thrifting that capture the essence of this lively and ever-evolving city.

The Prince Charles Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out London (@timeoutlondon) Tucked away in the heart of Chinatown, The Prince Charles Cinema (PCC) is a paradise for film lovers, bringing cinema to life with its character, history, and passionate community. As a local and independent cinema with a devoted following, The PCC screens an eclectic mix of cult classics, new releases, and special events that make every visit feel unique. Whether it was a spontaneous outing after class or a planned movie marathon over the weekend, this theater quickly became one of my favorite spots in London. What sets The PCC apart is its dedication to the full cinematic experience. Characteristics such as their regular 35mm and 70mm screenings, live film scoring, sing-alongs, and all-night marathons make for a theater unlike any other. The audience’s energy is infectious, making even a familiar film feel fresh; I felt this sentiment during an evening screening of Bottoms, one of my favorite releases of 2023. If you’re planning on becoming a regular, I highly recommend purchasing one of their membership options, granting you access to one-pound member screenings, discounted tickets, and priority booking. If you’re watching a beloved classic or discovering something new, The Prince Charles Cinema celebrates film in a way that makes every screening feel special.

Bar Italia

Opened in 1949 by Lou and Caterina Polledri, this family-owned café has remained a beloved London staple, serving incredible Italian coffee, pastries, and meals for generations. Walking inside Bar Italia feels like stepping back in time, as the café has remained virtually unchanged since the ’60s, preserving its old-school charm and sense of community. With deep roots in the Mod movement of the previous century, Bar Italia is a true Soho landmark steeped in history and the lively energy of the area. If you’re stopping in for a quick espresso shot, indulging in a delicious cannoli, or sitting down with friends to soak in the atmosphere, Bar Italia is the perfect place to experience a slice of Soho’s history.

Goldsmith Vintage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLDSMITH VINTAGE (@goldsmithvintage) Whenever I visit a new city, I make it a priority to seek out local thrift shops and antique stores in hopes of finding unique pieces to add to my wardrobe. Goldsmith Vintage on Charing Cross Road quickly became one of my all-time favorite places in the city. Its convenient location near my student housing, affordable pricing, friendly staff, and diverse selection made it a go-to spot for treasure hunting. Almost every visit ended with me taking something home, and with each item priced at just 12 pounds, shopping felt exciting rather than overwhelming. Whether I was searching for a last-minute concert outfit, putting together the perfect look for a themed night out, or simply sifting through accessories, I always managed to find something I loved. My best find was an adorable pair of tan Blumarine trousers with a bedazzled “B” on the back pocket!

The Windmill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scab (@scab_____) Introduced to me by a friend, The Windmill in Brixton quickly became one of my favorite music venues in London. Known for its intimate atmosphere and incredible live performances, this legendary spot has showcased artists like black midi and Black Country, New Road, each making waves in their niche music scene. Some of my favorite performances here were by My First Time and Scab. The Windmill is the perfect introduction to smaller-scale venues, where the energy of the crowd and the raw talent of the performers create an unforgettable experience. One of its most unique quirks is its beloved mascot, “Roof Dog,” a Rottweiler who lives on top of the venue. If you visit, be sure to check out the merch table. It’s a great way to support up-and-coming artists and take home a unique souvenir from the night! I still wear the band tee I picked up on one of my nights out. Easily accessible by tube, bus, or even on foot, The Windmill is a must-visit for anyone looking to dive into London’s vibrant live music scene.

Goddards at Greenwich