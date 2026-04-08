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FSU | Style

5 Niche Clothing Websites You Might Not Know About

Brendha Ballester Lopez Student Contributor, Florida State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some clothing websites I’ve come across online that I feel like not that many people really talk about, but are actually pretty awesome if you like finding pieces that feel a little different from what’s usually everywhere.

Not saying these are super underground or anything, but they’re not the first places most people think of when they’re shopping, which is kind of the point.

LaceMade

LaceMade is very corset-heavy, very lacey, and very romantic. A lot of their pieces lean into that soft but dramatic look, with structured tops, puff sleeves, flowy skirts, and dresses that feel a little extra in the best way.

They’re not basics at all, but that’s what makes it fun. It’s the kind of brand where even one piece carries your whole outfit, so you don’t really have to do too much styling around it. Having ordered from them before, I can attest that their pieces are exactly as you see them on the website.

Truth or Dare

This one is a little more subtle compared to the others. It’s not loud or overly trendy, but the pieces still have something different about them — cutouts in unexpected places, interesting fits, and small design details that make everything feel less basic.

It’s really good for going-out outfits when you want to look put together and a little different, but not like you’re trying to stand out on purpose.

Fancì Club

Fancì Club is more of a styling brand than anything else. A lot of the pieces honestly don’t look like much on their own, but when you put them together, it clicks.

There’s a lot of sheer fabrics, layering, asymmetry, and just overall experimental shapes. It’s less about single standout pieces and more about how the full outfit comes together, which is what makes it interesting.

Miaou

Miaou is mostly corset tops and going-out pieces that just look good without being complicated. It’s very Y2K-inspired, but not in an overdone way — more fitted, more structured, and easy to style with basics you already have.

It’s one of those brands you recognize instantly once you’ve seen it a few times, even if you didn’t know the name at first.

Femmenina

Femmenina is kind of somewhere between delicate and slightly bold. The pieces are usually fitted, with small romantic details that you don’t always notice right away until you actually style them.

It’s not everywhere, which is honestly what makes it feel a little more special. It’s wearable, but still different enough that it doesn’t blend into everything else you already see online.

At the end of the day, it’s really not about having a huge closet or constantly buying new things. It’s more about finding better places to shop from and slowly building pieces that feel more like you.

Even just switching up where you get your clothes from can make your outfits feel less repetitive without changing your style completely.

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Brendha Ballester Lopez

FSU '29

I am a first-generation college student majoring in political science, with strong academic interests in law, writing, and public service. I immigrated to the United States from Cuba at a young age, an experience that continues to shape how I approach education, identity, and opportunity. My academic focus centers on understanding legal systems, power, and social structures, particularly how law intersects with lived experience. Through my coursework and independent study, I have developed a deep appreciation for critical thinking, research, and clear, purposeful writing.

Alongside my studies, I have been actively involved in leadership and community engagement. I have held officer roles in student organizations and consistently participated in service initiatives focused on education, civic involvement, and local outreach. I have also volunteered with Miami Dade College on community-based projects and completed a paid internship with the Education Fund, where I supported staff and administrators with summer programming. These experiences strengthened my interest in law, education, and advocacy, and reinforced my commitment to contributing meaningfully to the communities I am part of.

Outside of academics and service, I am deeply interested in creative expression and pop culture. I enjoy writing, fashion, visual art, and exploring trends and aesthetics, often using platforms like Pinterest as a source of inspiration. I have taken creative writing and college-level English courses and was a finalist in the Barnacle Society poetry competition in Miami. Storytelling, whether through writing or visual media, is central to how I process ideas and connect personal experiences to broader cultural conversations.