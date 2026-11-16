This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is finally getting cooler, neighborhoods are stringing up lights everywhere, and Starbucks has officially released its holiday menu, which can only mean one thing. The holiday season is finally here!

With finals coming up and schedules being crazy, it can be really difficult to figure out the right time to hang out with friends, let alone decide how to even celebrate. Luckily, there are so many things you can do to prepare for this coming holiday season, and none of them need to be expensive or elaborate.

Holiday Movie Watch Party Just picture it. You and a group of friends all cuddled up, maybe with some hot chocolate and cookies, watching holiday classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas. A movie night with friends could be the perfect way to usher in the winter season. You could even mix it up a little and do a holiday rom-com marathon instead of just watching the classics. There are so many holiday movies out there to choose from, and it’s an easy and chill way to celebrate! Looking at Lights View this post on Instagram As a kid, I loved to drive around with my parents and look at the light setups in different neighborhoods. My favorite was the rare occasion when we’d stumble across a house that had the lights set up to music. My siblings and I would sit through every song, watching as the lights seemed to dance. It was magical. Bringing back this activity for the nostalgia factor would be a sweet way to celebrate with friends, and it’s also great for a broke college student. There are definitely people who already have lights up, so they wouldn’t be hard to find at all. Decorating Gingerbread Houses We’ve all seen the little gingerbread house kits in Target and Publix, and even though they don’t always look to be the sturdiest of crafts, sometimes that’s part of the fun. Getting a couple of kits and setting up a workstation for you and a few friends to assemble them and show off your decorating skills could be fun. Maybe a little messy, but hey, that could be part of the charm! Christmas Karaoke View this post on Instagram There are so many fun Christmas songs out there, from the classics like “Sleigh Ride” to pop hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Getting a group of friends together to take turns singing would be a fun and silly way to ring in the season. You don’t even need a karaoke machine for this one! Just use a phone to pull up YouTube and play whatever you and your friends’ hearts’ desire. You could even make a competition out of it. DIY Decoration Get-Together Every year I see the cutest decorations on Pinterest and Instagram, and I’m always so jealous of how aesthetic and fun they are. There are so many creative and easy DIY decor ideas online, and it would be criminal to not utilize them. Crafting with friends is such a low-stress way to be productive and catch up with people, and considering how crazy finals can be, a relaxing activity like that might be deeply needed and appreciated.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you choose to celebrate, as long as you get to be surrounded by the people you love!

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