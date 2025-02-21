Morning Meals I Eat Throughout the Week That Made Me Love Breakfast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Usually, I’m the kind of person who skips breakfast entirely and goes straight to lunch, my favorite meal of the day. However, as I started my fitness journey last semester, I quickly realized that, besides working out regularly, I’d have to adapt to a new, healthier diet.

Figuring out what worked for me as someone who doesn’t enjoy waking up early or eating breakfast took some trial and error, but I’ve finally found my top five go-to breakfast meals that keep me energized in the mornings. Here’s what my perfect weekday breakfast lineup would look like:

Monday

Overnight Oats

After a restful weekend, I like to take advantage of my Sunday nights to prep my breakfast for Monday. Overnight oats are super quick and easy to prepare, which means I can sleep a little longer before my first class of the week.

My favorite combo includes milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey, and strawberries, but the beauty of overnight oats is that they’re customizable. You can swap in any toppings you want or leave them out entirely depending on your mood.

Tuesday

Scrambled Eggs

Since I only have one afternoon class on Tuesdays, I can take my time preparing my breakfast. Recently, I learned how to make creamy cottage cheese scrambled eggs, and I’ve become completely obsessed with them. Adding cottage cheese gives me a little extra protein boost, making these eggs a delicious and satisfying start to my day.

Wednesday

Greek Yogurt

Like Mondays, I like to keep my Wednesdays pretty quick, and Greek yogurt bowls are the best for that task. Similarly to the oats, they’re very simple to put together, so I don’t have to spend much time on preparation. They’re also super versatile and allow me to choose between reusing the same oat toppings or switching things up with granola, berries, and dark chocolate pieces.

Thursday

Omelet

Thursdays are another free morning for me, meaning I have more time to really enjoy cooking my breakfast, so I take full advantage of it by making an omelet. My go-to ingredients include cheese, tomatoes, and broccoli, but depending on what’s in my fridge, I’ll switch it up with other ingredients. Sometimes, I’ll even add a side of fruit like strawberries to balance the savory flavors with something sweet.

Friday

Avocado Toast

To finish off the week, I go for the classic avocado toast. On busy mornings or if I’m feeling lazy, I’ll keep it simple with just mashed avocado, onion, lime, and cottage cheese. However, when I have a bit more time, I’ll also boil some eggs and mix them with the ingredients to make a guacamole-style spread. Either way, it never disappoints.

What I love most about these breakfast options is how flexible they are. I can reuse the same ingredients in different ways throughout the week, or switch things up depending on my cravings. This way, I never get tired of the recipes and can now finally say I enjoy eating breakfast and never want to skip it.

