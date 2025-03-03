5 Affordable Beach Trip Essentials for Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This year’s spring break is just around the corner! That being said, a stereotypical adventure for college students during this time is often a trip to the beach.

Even though soaking up the sun and swimming in the water at popular destinations, such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale are fan favorites during spring break, expenses can add up! So, if you’re headed to a sunny destination this year, here are five essentials for your spring break beach trip without breaking the bank:

Microfiber Towel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rag Company (@theragcompany) A common item on everyone’s beach trip list is usually a towel, but some can be big, bulky, or even take a long time to dry. Not everyone may want to spend the whole day lugging around a heavy, fluffy beach towel that doesn’t dry quickly. I recommend a microfiber towel in moments like these. These towels are small, lightweight, and dry much faster than a regular one. They come in many colors, patterns, and sizes and can be found for around $10 on Amazon. The price and convenience of a microfiber towel make it a necessity for my beach trips. It helps me dry quickly, without taking up too much space or taking too much money out of my bank account.

Sand-Resistant Beach Mat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adorably Sapphira Hawaii (@adorably.sapphira) Speaking of towels, many people lie on them when relaxing on the beach. However, it’s very easy for sand grains to get and stay on them. Nothing’s more annoying than trying to take a relaxing nap and suddenly feeling thousands of sand particles on your skin. A sand-resistant beach mat can solve all of these annoying sand problems. It can be found for around $10 on Amazon and is a great addition to have in your beach bag. It also often comes with straps to help you carry it if your hands are already full.

Waterproof Phone Pouch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.E.T Wholesale Ltd (@metwholesaleltd) For a visit to the beach, a waterproof phone case can be on the pricier side, and unfortunately, I don’t have the money to spend on it! Instead, I turned to a waterproof phone pouch because of how affordable they are. You can find one for around $5 on Amazon. This item is so fun to have for taking pictures and videos without damaging your phone, especially when swimming in the ocean. You can use it to film fun TikTok videos, as well! In addition, if you’re swimming and come across some undersea life, you can take a picture with your phone in the pouch. This way, you’ll have photographic proof of your exciting discovery to show friends and family!

Sunscreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamzone Nepal 🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@glamzonenepal) Sunscreen is a must-have item for my beach trips, as it helps protect my skin. Even if I want to get a tan during my days in the sun this year, I prioritize protecting my body from damaging UV rays. Although there are many expensive sunscreen products on the market, brands such as Neutrogena sell ones at stores like Target for around $10.

Insulated Water Bottle