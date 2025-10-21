5 Aesthetic Pumpkin Carving Designs to Try This October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about carving pumpkins that makes fall feel official. Whether you’re into scary Halloween movies or you want an excuse to light a candle, pumpkin carving is the perfect weekend activity to get you into spooky season.

The smell of cinnamon candles in the background, a pumpkin spice latte in hand, a fall playlist humming, and the satisfying squish of pulling out pumpkin seeds with your roommates. It’s messy, chaotic, and somehow therapeutic all at once. Whether you’re hosting a full-on carving party or just tackling one while watching Gilmore Girls reruns, it’s one of those little traditions that instantly makes everything feel more like fall. Plus, something is rewarding about seeing your creation light up when the candles flicker inside!

To save you some scrolling (and a few pumpkin casualties), here are five cute and creative pumpkin carving ideas that are totally doable and Instagram-worthy.

Once your pumpkins are carved, I recommend lighting them up with battery candles, which are safer and longer lasting than the real deal. You can also line them along your windowsill or porch. For those living in a dorm, this works out perfectly for you since it doesn’t violate the fire safety rules! If you want to make it even more festive, add a few fairy lights or dried leaves for extra aesthetics. Don’t forget to roast your pumpkin seeds; it’s the ultimate post-carving snack.

Whether you go for spooky, sweet, or somewhere in between, pumpkin carving is the perfect reminder that fall magic is in the little things: laughter, mess, and glowing pumpkins lighting up a chilly October night.

