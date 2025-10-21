5 Aesthetic Pumpkin Carving Designs to Try This October

There’s something about carving pumpkins that makes fall feel official. Whether you’re into scary Halloween movies or you want an excuse to light a candle, pumpkin carving is the perfect weekend activity to get you into spooky season.
The smell of cinnamon candles in the background, a pumpkin spice latte in hand, a fall playlist humming, and the satisfying squish of pulling out pumpkin seeds with your roommates. It’s messy, chaotic, and somehow therapeutic all at once. Whether you’re hosting a full-on carving party or just tackling one while watching Gilmore Girls reruns, it’s one of those little traditions that instantly makes everything feel more like fall. Plus, something is rewarding about seeing your creation light up when the candles flicker inside!
To save you some scrolling (and a few pumpkin casualties), here are five cute and creative pumpkin carving ideas that are totally doable and Instagram-worthy.
- The Classic Jack-O’-Lantern, But Make It Cute
-
You can’t go wrong with the original pumpkin carving design. Yes, it’s a classic, but it’s for a reason. Give your Jack-O’-Lantern a glow-up by carving a heart-shaped smile, adding freckles, or even painting on some details after carving. My favorite version of this is the winking heart one!
- Ghost and Black Cat Combo
-
The spooky-cute duo of the season. A simple ghost outline or cat silhouette is easy to carve and looks adorable glowing on your porch or dorm windowsill. You could even paint a little if you want to add extra personality. This idea is perfect for a cozy night in with your roommates, friends, or significant other!
- The Cheshire Cat Grin
-
The Cheshire Cat grin is a classic carving to add a touch of Alice in Wonderland chaos to your pumpkin lineup. What says fall more than the Cheshire Cat’s mischievous grin and glowing eyes? Maybe even paint the pumpkin in purples and pinks for a trippy twist.
- Labubu
-
The internet’s favorite creepy-cute character deserves a spot in your pumpkin lineup. Go for Labubu’s signature grin and big eyes, or paint the face on a pumpkin for that eerie-adorable vibe. This is perfect for TikTok-core aesthetics, fans of quirky characters, and people who love something unique.
- Your Favorite Halloween Movie
-
For a nostalgic fall finish, carve a pumpkin inspired by your favorite Halloween classic. A lightning bolt and glasses for Harry Potter, or a silhouette of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. This is perfect for movie marathons, cozy sweaters, and a pumpkin spice latte in hand.
Once your pumpkins are carved, I recommend lighting them up with battery candles, which are safer and longer lasting than the real deal. You can also line them along your windowsill or porch. For those living in a dorm, this works out perfectly for you since it doesn’t violate the fire safety rules! If you want to make it even more festive, add a few fairy lights or dried leaves for extra aesthetics. Don’t forget to roast your pumpkin seeds; it’s the ultimate post-carving snack.
Whether you go for spooky, sweet, or somewhere in between, pumpkin carving is the perfect reminder that fall magic is in the little things: laughter, mess, and glowing pumpkins lighting up a chilly October night.
