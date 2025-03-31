4 Ways To Become Your Barista’s Favorite Regular — From a Barista

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Everyone has their favorite coffee shop. That little place with the great bagels where you go and do homework or waste an afternoon chatting with friends. If you don’t have one, you should definitely find one because who doesn’t love a third space?

If you go to these coffee shops enough, you may start recognizing your baristas and hope they recognize you, too. Becoming a regular at a coffee shop is quite easy. Baristas enjoy chatting with customers and building a community just as much as you do.

I’ve been a barista for far too long, so I consider myself an expert on this topic. Here’s a quick guide to getting your barista to like you:

Be Friendly, Not Creepy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly | When In Tampa (@whenintampa) Many people make the mistake of coming on too strong — we all do it. Rather than trying to force a conversation, opt for a simple “Hello,” “How’s it going?” or a compliment to build the groundwork for your ‘favorite regular’ status. After you’ve chatted a few times, a proper introduction is next. Learn your barista’s name and remember it! We usually don’t mind diverting from the customer service script and having an actual conversation. It can be very refreshing! Building a nice rapport is a big step to becoming a favorite regular. Let the conversations flow over time; you don’t need to be their bestie to be a regular. You can’t jump from zero to 100. Be friendly and be consistent, but don’t overstep. Know Your Order and Be Patient Ask as many questions as you want. You’re not expected to have the answers to every question we ask the first few times you come. However, if you’re getting the same thing after a while, we shouldn’t have to ask what kind of milk you want or if it’s hot or iced — just tell us. Along with knowing your order, be patient with us. Your barista will eventually remember your order and may even have it ready for you before you even reach the counter. However, on busy days, don’t expect special service. A rush can be unexpected, but have faith in your barista that they haven’t forgotten your drink and are working as fast as possible. If you see a line, expect a little wait, and try not to be rude about it. Tip Whenever Possible View this post on Instagram A post shared by alina (@alina_huelsmann) Recently, tipping has become a very hot topic. I’ll let you in on a secret: Not all baristas make a livable wage based solely on their hourly rate. I know that tipping isn’t a possibility for many people. Everyone has reasons to tip or not to tip, and not tipping doesn’t mean your barista won’t like you, but this isn’t to say they won’t notice. Clean Up After Yourself This is the most important thing to remember and will make the most significant impact. My biggest barista pet peeve is whenever a customer doesn’t clean up their mess. I think leaving napkins, straw wrappers, excessive crumbs, plates, or cups on the table can be wildly rude and inconsiderate. It doesn’t matter if you’ve tipped, said hello, or learned your barista’s name — if you consistently leave a mess, don’t expect to be a favorite regular. Your baristas will likely talk about you behind your back. Remember the rules we learned in preschool and kindergarten: clean up after yourself, and all will be well.

Remember, you can’t force your role as a favorite regular, and sometimes, it can take a long time. Keep going out to your favorite coffee shops and be kind — the baristas will be happy to have you there.

