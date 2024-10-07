4 Ways I’m Surviving Election Season as a Poli-Sci Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

2024 has been a big year for many reasons. There have been so many events happening worldwide that there’s always been something to be entertained with! From the Olympics in Paris to Taylor Swift still killing it on The Eras Tour, no one can truly say they’ve been bored this year!

I’ve loved all of these events, but the fall of 2024 has really meant that I’ll be in my element as a political science student. That’s because it’s, once again, election season.

I know everyone is tired of hearing all about candidates and who said what, and I honestly feel that way too sometimes, but I can’t just sit around and not be involved. I started working on campaigns in 2020, doing local canvassing for candidates in my hometown of Clearwater, Florida, and later working for larger campaigns on state and national levels. Little did I know that this would open floodgates of passion around elections and being involved in campaigns.

Here’s the catch: with passion comes a lot of responsibility, and my plate has been particularly full this semester between classes, extracurriculars, and, of course, the election. Here are four tips I’ve learned as a poli-sci girl with loads of political anxiety during election season:

sleep is your best friend With all the stress and responsibility I’ve taken during election season, I sometimes forget that I need to take care of myself and not just the candidates I’m working for, and sleep is a huge factor. In 2020, I got an average of two hours of sleep every night between Election Day on Nov. 3 and the announcement that Biden won the presidential election four days later because didn’t know when Arizona would announce their electoral votes (Spoiler alert: it wasn’t at two o’clock in the morning like I thought it’d be). I was so sleep-deprived that I had to take a day off school (yes, I was that crazy poli-sci kid even in high school). So, if you’re nervous about results or advocating for a candidate, remember to sleep for a decent amount of time each night. Trust me, it goes a long way! Take a step away from politics when you can View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) I have to constantly remind myself that I need to have a life outside of the election. Politics can often seem consuming, especially in the United States, so it’s really important to still enjoy life outside of the political bubble! I do this by spending time with my friends, watching a comedic movie or TV show, and following sports. However, I’d say that FSU football probably won’t help with stress this season. mental health matters Remember that you matter just as much as the candidates you hear so much about, so please take care of yourself! I’ve started journaling to ease this political frustration I feel so often, and I’ve really seen an improvement in my mental health around elections since 2020 and 2022. Just make sure you take time for yourself. I’ve learned that America doesn’t need me every second of the day! Treat yourself View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Power For Florida (@peoplepowerfla) I’m a huge advocate for a sweet treat, and I often use my political work as an excuse to get one! Did you just finish a phone bank? Go get some ice cream! Did you register voters this week? Get dinner with friends to celebrate! Make sure you’re enjoying yourself. You deserve it!

Hopefully, this election season treats us well! Be sure to register to vote and get to the polls on Nov. 5 to cast your vote!

