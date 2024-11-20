4 Travel Tips for a Stress-Free Trip Back Home for the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Traveling home for the holidays can always be a stressful time. Working out transportation, finishing classes and exams, and figuring out how to pack can feel overwhelming. As an out-of-state student who has more than enough experience traveling home, I’ve gathered some pretty helpful tips to make the process go just a little smoother.

My hometown is over 13 hours away by car, which means whenever I need to go back, it’s a process. I’ve done the drives and flights, and I’ve worked out how to successfully do both. Here are four tips to hopefully make your traveling home for the holidays more hassle-free:

Plan Ahead View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yɪᴋ ᴍɪʟᴋ ☕️ (@yik.milk) My biggest piece of advice is to plan ahead. When it comes to flight prices and working out classes, it’s crucial to plan it all ahead of time. In my opinion, there’s nothing worse than trying to book a flight back late, and there are no times or prices that work with your schedule. If you have to schedule exams at the testing center or are assigned online work, it’s best to do it in advance so your plans don’t get interrupted. Find People Who Live Near You My next tip is to find people who live near you. I know it can be hard, especially at a school like FSU, where it feels like everyone is from Florida, but finding a group of people that I know live near me has been unbelievably helpful. Having a friend to join you on the flights or a group of people to make the miserable drive a little easier has been life-changing! Even if you don’t leave on the exact same flights or trips, bouncing your plan of action off of each other can take away a bit of the stress. Don’t Overpack @emmakatetuckerr i forgot my jacket too ♬ original sound – 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 When it comes to packing for the holidays, I always try and think less is more. I’m, unfortunately, a chronic over-packer, and I seem to always forget about the clothes I have waiting for me at home. Then, when I’m at home, I find things I want to bring back to school but have no room for, so trust me — pack light. I think this is also a good opportunity to pack things you might want to leave at home that have been taking up room in your college closet. MAKE THE TRIP A SURPRISE Going home and seeing your family that you haven’t seen in a while can be stressful enough, but when everyone is in your business and asking you questions you don’t even know the answer to, it can become so overwhelming. That’s why when I go home, I try not to tell too many people about my plan. I know that might seem weird, but I find it so much easier and less pressure on myself when only a few people know my plan of action.

The holidays are always fun, and returning home brings a sense of rejuvenation, even with the challenges of travel. The process comes with its share of stress, but in the end, it’s all worth it. I hope everyone has a smooth, worry-free journey home, no matter where they’re coming from!

