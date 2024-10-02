4 Recipes for the Chia Seeds in Your Pantry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Chia seeds were all the rave on TikTok this summer because of their health benefits. They’re known to be packed with nutrients and antioxidants, which can support a healthier body by providing calcium to your bones and fiber to your blood. They’re also high in Omega-3, which can promote heart and brain health and reduce inflammation.

Chia seeds can be perfect for breakfast, involving little prep and no cooking time. From pudding to oat balls, here are four chia seed recipes for any day of the week:

Chia seed pudding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SelectHealth (@selecthealth) When people think of chia seeds, they tend to imagine pudding due to its popular introduction into the modern-day diet. Chia seed pudding is on the menu at many prominent breakfast locations, like First Watch, and is one of the main recipes people know about. Additionally, it’s very easy to make and only requires four ingredients. You need milk (cow or plant-based, whatever you prefer), chia seeds, honey, and kosher salt (optional). To make the pudding, you need a bowl. All you have to do is add one cup of milk, a fourth cup of chia seeds, and one tablespoon of honey. If you prefer, you can also use maple syrup or agave in place of the honey. Then you add a pinch of kosher salt and even a little vanilla extract if you want! After adding the ingredients to a bowl, whisk them together and place them in the fridge. The pudding should sit overnight to get the proper texture. In the morning, it’s ready to be served with any variety of fruit or other toppings.

Yogurt

You can’t make yogurt with chia seeds, but you can add them to your yogurt bowl. If you’re like me, you might have Greek yogurt with fruit and granola almost daily. Putting chia seeds in this adds an extra bit of protein without you having to make anything. These seeds can be added to yogurt cups of any flavor, with or without toppings. They can give any parfait an extra dose of nutrients, and who doesn’t love that?

Oat Energy Balls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlea Carver | All the Healthy Things (@allthehealthythings) These oat energy balls are my personal favorite and are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast. They keep me full throughout the morning and taste delicious. To make these, you need old-fashioned rolled oats, honey, peanut butter, flaxseeds, vanilla extract, and mini chocolate chips. In a bowl, combine a cup of oats, half a cup of flaxseeds, half a cup of peanut butter, a third cup of honey, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and half a cup of mini chocolate chips. Once in the bowl, mix the ingredients until combined. Then, take pieces of the mix and roll them into balls before placing them on a plate/parchment paper. Put this into the freezer for one hour or until you’re ready to eat them. The oat balls can be stored in the fridge or freezer. They last in the fridge for three weeks and in the freezer for three months.

smoothies