4 Affordable Products I’m Incorporating in My College Girl Skincare Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In 2025, I’ve made it a goal to be more financially responsible and care for myself more. In doing this, I’ve encountered various “broke-college-girl”-friendly products that make my self-care nights oh-so fun. As a feminist who wants to share these with fellow girlies, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite affordable self-care products to spice up your routine!

All these products can be found at the holiest of places: Target. Whenever I have a bad day, want to walk around, or just have an itch for shopping, I visit this store. These products can also be found on Amazon!

Now, this does not bode well for my bank account. However, I’m a firm believer in a pleased soul, “you only live once,” and if something makes you happy, you should do it (within reason, obviously)! So, let’s go ahead and go through four essential products you can use to spice up your life for the better.

BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andikan (@yourdermabestie) If you want an affordable skincare brand that works, I recommend BYOMA. You can find their products in the beauty and skincare aisle at Target. They’re around $10 to $20 there and have something for everyone! My favorite BYOMA product is their Hydrating Milky Toner, which I consider a dupe for Rhode Skin’s Glazing Milk. As a dry-skinned girl, I’ve found that the Milky Toner illuminates and hydrates my skin without making it sticky or heavy. It has a light consistency that’s very refreshing, carries no odor, and is one of my favorite skincare products. Also, it’s perfect for the winter season because it protects my face from cold winds, and for the summer because it replenishes my skin from a beach day with the girlies. Another thing I love about BYOMA products is that they have a guide on the side of their bottles that provides steps for your skincare routine. There’s even a tiny detail indicating whether the product is meant for daytime, nighttime, or both. It’s the tiniest little detail but makes me feel like I know what I’m doing and has helped me curate a routine that checks all the boxes. Tree Hut Coconut Sugar Scrubs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tree Hut (@treehut) Moving on to bath and body products! I love Tree Hut’s line of skincare and miscellaneous bath products, especially their sugar scrubs. Tree Hut’s scrubs are around $8 or $9 at Target and come in many different scents and colors. From tropical mango to vanilla bean, you can find something that works for you and your taste. They’re fabulous because they contain shea butter, which is known for rejuvenating the skin and providing hydration. Hydrating my skin is essential for me, especially when outdoors. I’ve found the scrubsto be soft and non-irritating, and I personally always buy their coconut sugar kinds. I love the fact that they’re not sticky and leave no residue on my legs after I shave. I also have sensitive skin; the scrubs have never caused me any issues. They’re a must-have for enhancing my showers! Freeman Beauty Aloe Jelly Mask View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freeman Beauty (@freemanbeauty) Now, I love a good face mask. However, I find that sheet masks irritate my skin and always leave some residue and smell, which I don’t like. Instead, I love a good clay or jelly mask. Freeman Beauty’s clay masks are perfect for my skin type and any occasion. These products are based on clean ingredients and are affordable. Unlike sheet masks, they aren’t single-use and instead come in squeeze bottles for multiple uses. The masks are so fun to put on with friends when having a girls’ night and bring me many different skin benefits. I highly recommend the Aloe Jelly kind, which is $5 on Amazon. I love how it rejuvenates and cools my skin (especially in the summer). Being Frenshe Body and Hair Radiance Oil in Cashmere Vanilla View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Frenshe (@beingfrenshe) This final product is one I cannot live without. I’ve turned so many of my friends on to it, and they love it just as much as I do! The Being Frenshe brand was created by none other than actress-singer Ashley Tisdale (Miss Sharpay Evans herself would have this in her cabinet) and ranges in products such as lotions, perfumes, hair oils, candles, and body sprays. They’ve created products for women that are cruelty-free and have some of the best scents I’ve ever encountered. I highly recommend trying the body sprays from this brand, as I always get complimented when I use them. My holy grail, however, is their Body and Hair Radiance Oil in Cashmere Vanilla. I love putting this on my hair whenever I do a slick back for work; it allows me to take care of it while having it in a chic hairstyle, makes it feel so smooth, and smells amazing! I’ve also used this product with my moisturizer. Adding this extra layer of oil has made my skin more pillowy and soft. The oil is on the pricier side at $17 but has lasted me over a year. When I use hair oils, I only use a small amount (a little goes a long way for me). I also love using this product on the ends of my hair after washing it and letting it air dry.

In this new year, I’m trying to prioritize my mental and physical health. School can be a little overwhelming, so I try to remember to treat myself to some alone time and focus on recharging and rejuvenating. As always, remember to take care of yourself and have fun while doing it!

