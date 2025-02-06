4 Hacks to Upcycle Your Outfits Without Permanently Changing Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever felt like you have nothing to wear to an event, even with a full closet, or that a clothing item is no longer useful? If this is you, you’re not alone. I know I’m not the only one who feels like nothing goes together, no matter how hard you mix and match items.

The biggest fashion dilemma many girls face is buying new clothes; new clothes might not fit in your closet, and shopping is expensive in this economy. However, what if I told you there was a way to expand your closet without permanently altering it? Here are four hacks that you can use to evolve your style game.

Use Safety Pins Safety pins are my biggest hack for temporarily altering my clothing for an event. I have turned two dresses into tops for a fall festival and Sunday church. Don’t worry about using safety pins because it’s a lot easier than you think. Stuck on where to start? I got you! It begins with an idea of what you want your outfit to look like, so you’ll need to pick the clothing item that will best help you achieve the look. From there, you move the clothing around to find where you like the fabric to lay. Then, you pin it where you want it to hold, and your item has changed into a new piece. It’s that easy! You can also use safety pins to connect two articles of clothing to make it one piece that doesn’t move. For example, a tank top can be pinned to a skirt to make a dress or a shirt can be pinned to pants to create a romper. If you’re struggling to think of inspiration on how to pin your items, Pinterest is a good place to start looking at outfit ideas you could recreate by pinning your clothes. Fold Your Clothes I don’t mean folding your laundry; I mean folding your clothes to make them shorter or hide unwanted pieces. A common way many people already do this is by tucking the edge of their tops into their bras to make them shorter. I’ve tucked the bottom edges of a long tank top to crop it so that I was able to pair it with flared leggings. I use the folding method by taking some of my strappy dresses and folding the top part into the dress to make it into a skirt. If your dresses are patterned, pair them with a solid color top so the skirt pops. You can do this with cropped tanks or regular tank tops, which can be made into strapless tops by just folding the straps into the top. Layer your outfits This isn’t a new concept, but it’s highly underrated. It takes a little work, yes, but it can transform a plain, old piece of your outfit into something cool. You can take a plain tank top (I know I use tank tops a lot, but they work so well) and throw on a cropped short-sleeved shirt over it to make it into one cute top. You can also take a long sleeve and throw over a short-sleeved shirt on top of that. Even using stockings or fishnets to layer under ripped jeans adds a little flair to it because you can see it through the open pieces. You can also layer two skirts together so they’re two-toned: one color on the bottom and another on top. There are so many concepts you can use as ideas for layering because it’s widely used. One I love to use and look at is K-pop stage performance attire because many idols layer a lot of clothing items together to make jaw-dropping outfits. Wear dresses and skirts This doesn’t seem like a hack, but it is. Dresses and skirts are super versatile as you can change them around to be different articles of clothing; they’re must-have pieces in your closet to add more options. Dresses can be changed into different clothing items using the hacks above, which is why I think it’s a hack in itself. They can be skirts and tops very easily for any occasion. Skirts can also turn into tops and dresses based on the size you choose to wear.

These are a few hacks I use daily when I put effort into my outfits. I swear that I feel like my closet is never-ending now, and I hope you can feel that way, too! Just spark up some creativity, and there’s no limit to what you can make out of the plain or old items in your closet.

