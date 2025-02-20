4 Fashion Trends To Look Out for in Spring 2025

Spring is coming faster than we think, and the best way to prepare is to start shopping now! The key to becoming a trendsetter is to assess your wardrobe early and make thoughtful additions before everyone else catches on. After studying past trend reports and analyzing recent fashion weeks, here are my top predictions for the upcoming spring season:
- Western revival
-
The Western trend continues to evolve, making a strong comeback this spring with a fresh and wearable approach. Instead of the heavy denim and rugged looks often associated with Western wear, this season embraces lighter fabrics and subtle nods to the style.
Think cotton, linen, and eyelet! These breathable fabrics add an airy feel to the Western aesthetic while keeping things light and comfortable for spring. For shoes, of course, we have cowboy boots, a staple piece for this trend. They’re versatile and can be styled with anything from floral dresses to structured denim.
Accessories play a major role in defining this trend. A studded bag can add the perfect Western touch to an otherwise simple outfit.
- Elevated Bohemian
-
Boho chic is making a grand return but not in the same way we remember from the 2016 Coachella days. This time, the trend is more ethereal and refined, focusing on delicate fabrics and intricate details.
Expect to see romantic and feminine lace pieces and layered ruffles for an effortlessly elegant vibe. Crochet will make a comeback with handmade-looking textures bringing an artisanal, vintage appeal to this trend, making every outfit feel unique and nostalgic. Sheer, flowy fabrics will create a dreamy, weightless effect for the new angelic and soft bohemian look.
- Pastel Takeover
-
It wouldn’t be spring without pastels! While recent years have seen bold and neon colors take the spotlight, this season is shifting toward softer hues that feel fresh and dainty. Some colors to watch for include soft lavenders, pistachio, muted peaches and corals, powder blues, and blush pinks.
These colors pair effortlessly with neutral basics, making them a great way to ease into the season’s trends without stepping too far out of your comfort zone.
- Layered Tops
-
Layered tops are becoming a must-have item, spotted everywhere from runways to street style. Often seen in athletic wear, these tops create an illusion of layering without the bulk. This trend is perfect for those who love a dynamic, stylish look with minimal effort. Expect to see double strap designs for a built-in layered effect, contrasting colors and fabrics adding depth to simple style, and athleisure-inspired pieces that ease the transition from activewear to casual everyday outfits.
The best way to stay ahead of these trends is to start incorporating key pieces into your wardrobe now. By refreshing your closet early, you can mix and match new styles with your existing favorites, ensuring you’re fashion-forward as soon as the season starts.
Are you excited about these trends? Which one will you be trying first?
