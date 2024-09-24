How To Set the Perfect Fall Vibe for Girls’ Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Break out the pumpkin spice and cute sweaters and start planning your Halloween costume! September has arrived, and cozy girl autumn is in full swing! Now that more people are settling into the new school year and the weather is cooling down, it’s the perfect time to reconnect and hang out with friends, no matter if they’re states away or right down the hall.

If you don’t know where to start when it comes to planning your night, no worries! The trick to embracing the fall vibe is to enrapture yourself in it by experiencing it with all five senses. Here are my fall favorites for girls’ night:

Seasonal playlist

The perfect fall playlist is step one in ensnaring all the senses and feelings of fall. This playlist is purely a case-by-case situation, but we at Her Campus have some ideas of how to capture the fall atmosphere. Fall typically screams fun folksy vibes or intriguing jazz to set the tone, but these aren’t the only spaces to choose from.

Songs

Some iconic autumnal songs to add to your playlist are “we fell in love in october” by girl in red, “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls, “Yellow” by Coldplay, “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood, “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, and “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas. These are all fall staples that I start playing the second August hits.

Artists

Some artists perfect for fall are Fleetwood Mac, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Lana Del Rey, The Neighborhood, Tears For Fears, Arctic Monkeys, and Phoebe Bridgers. Also, Taylor Swift has music to listen to all year round, but in particular, her albums folklore, evermore, Speak Now, and Red, scream autumn.

These artists, songs, and albums all generally give calm and cozy fall vibes perfect for the background of any hang-out session with friends. Music helps to truly immerse yourself in the season by always having a taste of fall in the back of your mind.

Snacks

Baking is an amazing fall activity full of vibrant scents, but not everyone, like myself, is a kitchen specialist. This is why my three recommendations are easy things to make at home or pick up from a local store.

Apple CIDER DONUTS

They’re the superior donuts, and pumpkin spice has nothing on them. These are sold at orchards and grocery stores, and if you can find a way to get a hold of these bundles of joy, get them! These donuts are made with apple cider and cinnamon, giving them a not-so-sweet, mouth-watering flavor. Then, they are rolled in cinnamon and brown sugar while still hot, creating a delicious, crumbly, caramelized exterior. They’re served best warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. If you have the chance, try it for yourself. My friends and I have demolished bags of these. They’re a must-try!

CHARCUTERIE BOARDs

This may look boring, but a charcuterie board is a great way to capture the flavors of fall all in one place. How could you go wrong with a seasonal display of nuts, cheeses, meats, dips, dates, pumpkin seeds, chocolate, and fresh bread? Charcuterie boards are an easy and fun way to share food amongst friends without feeling weighed down.

To contribute more to the seasonal aspect, I recommend using cookie cutters of black cats, ghosts, spiders, or other Halloween symbols to cut the cheeses and meats into festive shapes. This will truly impress your friends with your culinary skills. You can use this same method to spice up salads, mini pizzas, or any other savory entree you serve.

chai sugar cookies

Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies are a pretty easy recipe to follow along with some friends. I think it’s super fun to listen to Red or your favorite Taylor album while baking her recipe. Even if your friends aren’t baking inclined, baking is a great activity to bond with friends and make memories. This recipe didn’t give me too much trouble to follow, resulting in a not-so-sweet, very delicious cookie and memories of my friends and me dancing and singing in my kitchen.

What to watch

I always associate the Halloween/fall season with the movies and shows I watch during it. From The Nightmare Before Christmas to IT there’s something for everyone to watch this spooky season, even if you aren’t into the spooky at all. The important part is hanging out and having fun together.

Movies

Movies that work well for a fall hangout are Twilight, Scream, Friday the 13th, Halloweentown, When Harry Met Sally, Little Women, Hocus Pocus, and Pride & Prejudice (2005). Movie marathons also scream fall. Some great movie series to binge on are Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Tim Burton is the king of spooky season. With the recent release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there’s no better time to have a Tim Burton movie marathon!

Shows

If you’re feeling like binge-watching a show or two, I’d recommend Gilmore Girls and Vampire Diaries. Agatha All Along is a new horse to the race, but I feel like it may become a spooky season classic. This is the perfect time to jump on as the show is still ongoing with new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. It’d be a great excuse to have girls’ night regularly. Anything “Monstober,” specials or movies, from the early 2000s Disney Channel, could also serve to set a cozy, nostalgic vibe great for the season.

Activities

You can’t hang out for girls’ night without doing a fun activity or craft. Fall is all about the harvest and getting your hands dirty. It only feels right to celebrate the season through tactile activities. While finishing the charcuterie board and listening to great music, you need something to do. Here are my two recommendations for fun autumnal things to do.

PUMPKIN CARVING

A true classic to the season. I have so many fond memories of carving pumpkins with my family and doing it while at school connects me to them. When my friends and I get together in the fall, we always either paint or carve pumpkins. Some years, we even challenge ourselves to fun contests, like carving each other’s portraits or seeing who can finish carving the fastest. Pumpkin carving is a classic for a reason, and it brings a smile to your face when you step back to look at your masterpiece.

costume crafting

Halloween is approaching fast, and it’s never too soon to start working on a costume. My favorite thing about the Halloween season is the costumes. From group to individual, costumes are quintessentially fall and spooky season. I usually DIY my costumes, but it’s so much time I’d usually spend by myself. Costume crafting at girls’ night is a great way to get inspiration for your costume and find help if you don’t know how to do something. It’s the perfect environment to learn, teach, grow, and have a good time. When women work together, magic happens!

With good friends, you don’t need big fancy girls’ nights, you just need the girls. I’ve had fun shoveling dirt with my friends before, but a nice seasonal girls’ night is a great way to treat yourself after a long, stressful week. Remember to have fun and stay safe this season!

