4 Beauty Products That I Swear By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always consider my beauty routines to be more on the minimal side, which often comes as a shock to my friends. For reference, I have thick, curly hair and clear skin, both of which are achieved without using an extensive number of products. Over the past couple of years, I have found products and a routine that work perfectly for me.

Back in high school, I had a long skincare routine that didn’t seem to change anything. I’ve been fortunate enough to have clear skin without needing many products, so one day I decided to cut out my entire routine and learned that a cleanser was all I needed.

In terms of my hair, I’ve never particularly cared for having a full-length hair care routine. It’s mostly because I’m lazy, but also because it’s expensive to maintain. I’ve tried a couple of different curl creams, but ultimately never used them.

Everyone has different skin and hair types, so what I use won’t work for everyone. These are just the products that I always use and highly recommend.

I love my beauty routines, and each one has been cultivated over the past couple of years. These are the products that I have found are perfect for me, but they won’t work for everyone. In my experience, putting in time and effort will eventually lead you to finding the products meant for you.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!