4 Beauty Products That I Swear By

I always consider my beauty routines to be more on the minimal side, which often comes as a shock to my friends. For reference, I have thick, curly hair and clear skin, both of which are achieved without using an extensive number of products. Over the past couple of years, I have found products and a routine that work perfectly for me.
Back in high school, I had a long skincare routine that didn’t seem to change anything. I’ve been fortunate enough to have clear skin without needing many products, so one day I decided to cut out my entire routine and learned that a cleanser was all I needed.
In terms of my hair, I’ve never particularly cared for having a full-length hair care routine. It’s mostly because I’m lazy, but also because it’s expensive to maintain. I’ve tried a couple of different curl creams, but ultimately never used them.
Everyone has different skin and hair types, so what I use won’t work for everyone. These are just the products that I always use and highly recommend.
- OUAI Leave-In Conditioner
-
This singular product consistently has my curls looking great and lasting long. My favorite aspect is its frizz-fighting ability, especially because I let my hair air dry. I’ve used this product for years and highly recommend it regardless of the hair type you have.
After I get my hair wet from the shower, whether I washed it or not, I spray it through my hair before brushing it through. I then split my hair into two sections and spray it again. Similar to using a curl cream, I run my fingers through my hair before scrunching it, carefully making sure to get all of my hair.
- Sephora Moisturizing Lip Balm
-
My lips tend to be dehydrated, leaving me to be reliant on lip balm. Sephora’s Moisturizing Lip Balm is probably the most loved product that I frequently use. I use the color Cherry, as it adds a bit of red coloring to my lips, especially when paired with a lip stain. As the Tallahassee winter continues, I’ll be using this product like my life depends on it.
- Love Beauty and Planet Shampoo and Conditioner
-
Personally, I wash my hair about once a week. My hair doesn’t look greasy until day five, and when I wear it curly, it’s practically unnoticeable. A couple of months ago, I learned that this has a lot to do with the shampoo and conditioner I use. Love Beauty and Planet offers a wide variety of hair care products for different hair types; the ones I use are specifically for curly hair.
- The Original Makeup Eraser
-
As someone who loves wearing makeup but hates the way most makeup removers feel on my skin, using reusable makeup wipes is perfect. In all honesty, I typically just wash my face, as I don’t wear much makeup day to day. However, on the occasions I wear a full face or am just too lazy to wash my face, these work great for me.
Reusable makeup wipes are a great product because they’ll save you money by not needing to repeatedly purchase them. I throw them in the wash with the rest of my towels, since I can usually use the same wipe for a couple of days. I’ve tried plenty of brands, but my favorite is made by The Original Makeup Eraser.
I love my beauty routines, and each one has been cultivated over the past couple of years. These are the products that I have found are perfect for me, but they won’t work for everyone. In my experience, putting in time and effort will eventually lead you to finding the products meant for you.
