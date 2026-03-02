10 Questions To Deepen Your Friendships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendships have been a crucial element of our lives since we were young, but making friends is no longer as easy as going up to someone on the playground. It takes time, effort, and energy to forge new relationships, and it can be scary and intimidating.

Something I ask myself often is, once you make a friend, how do you move past the small-talk, superficial-conversation phase? Surface-level friendships can feel unfulfilling, and in the age of social media and quick interactions, genuine, vulnerable conversations have become more valuable. Well, the answer to this question can be found in a card game, of all things.

The Inspiration: We’re Not Really Strangers

I first encountered the game We’re Not Really Strangers in Target a couple of years ago. This is a card game whose purpose is to create sincere, meaningful connections. The game takes you on a journey through three levels: Perception, Connection, and Reflection, all of which are designed to break the barrier of surface-level relationships.

We’re Not Really Strangers additionally strengthens relationships between your closest friends. I played the game with a group of girls I’ve known since kindergarten and still found out things about them that I never knew before.

10 Questions to Ask Your Friends

So, whether you want to get to know a new friend or become closer with your childhood friends, here are 10 We’re Not Really Strangers–inspired questions to cultivate meaningful relationships and build stronger bonds.

What lesson took you the longest to learn? Dig deep for this one, maybe even think about a lesson you’re still in the process of learning. What’s your love language? Words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, or physical touch — which one speaks to you? What’s the biggest misconception about you? This one is more fun if you dive a bit deeper than surface-level. What’s your favorite conspiracy theory? A little controversial, but this question could spark some interesting conversations! If you were to be famous, what would you want to be famous for? To make this question more detailed, you can share a theoretical day in your famous life! What book, TV show, or movies have impacted you the most? Maybe even try to recall a specific scene that has stuck with you. If you were to have an unconventional pet, what would it be? A tiger, a snake, a porcupine — there are so many options to choose from! What does it mean to be a good friend? Spice up this question by sharing a time a friend did something nice for you. What was your childhood hyperfixation? Are you still hyper-fixated, or did you move on? What day of your life would you want to relive? From sunrise to sunset, explain every detail!

Meaningful friendships require a purposeful connection. It may feel uncomfortable or awkward at first, but that discomfort is a part of growth. The best of friendships start with brave conversations that don’t have to be complicated, just intentional. This is your sign to ask your friends one of these questions today and let the bonding begin!

