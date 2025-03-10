3 Ways To Spring Break in South Florida

Finally! The highlight of every college student’s grind through the spring semester has finally arrived: spring break. We have an entire week off after endless weeks without football tailgates or extended weekends. By now, many students have figured out where they’re traveling. These destinations often include tanning and lounging by the water, so what better place than South Florida?
Before you mentally prepare for activities like getting a little sleep and going out, here’s your guide to spring-breaking in South Florida from a SoFlo native!
- Visit Local Gems North of Miami
-
Before embarking on a beach day, you can grab brunch at Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. This boulevard is home to a hub of outdoor shopping and dining. You can take the city’s water taxi for the best boating life. You can also enjoy brunch, dinner, or dessert by the water from almost any cuisine at highly-rated restaurants, bars, or cafes.
This might be a hot take, but as someone who’s lived in South Florida for almost 20 years, I prefer to avoid Miami’s South Beach and go to Dania Beach or Hollywood Beach instead. These are much less crowded and cleaner, in my opinion.
Dania Beach has an extensive pier to walk on or fish from, while Hollywood Beach offers a lively boardwalk lined with shops and restaurants. In addition, the Margaritaville Beach Resort at Hollywood Beach features the FlowRider, which is a simulator experience for surfing and boogie boarding.
South Florida also offers a good time beyond the beach. In Davie, you can line dance or ride a mechanical bull at Round Up Country Nightclub. On Sundays, during their “Family Night” parties, all ages can come and dance.
If you’re a sports fan, you can watch international soccer stars like Lionel Messi play for the Inter Miami CF at stadiums in the area. If you want air conditioning instead and love hockey, you can cheer for the 2024 Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers, at the Amerant Bank Arena.
- Explore Miami’s Landscape and Culture
-
Boating and relaxing on the water are quintessential when in South Florida. For example, you can take a speedboat ride or rent a jet ski to sightsee Miami’s countless waterfront mansions, some of which are home to celebrities.
For a more serene boating experience, you can rent a kayak and spot wildlife at Oleta River State Park. Florida’s mangroves create the perfect canals to kayak or paddleboard while immersing yourself in the environment.
Some of Miami’s most diverse destinations are its streets. Calle Ocho in the Little Havana neighborhood, for example, is the heart of South Florida’s Cuban culture. This neighborhood features authentic Cuban sandwiches, endless domino games, and more.
If you’re looking for street art to enjoy, Wynwood Walls is Miami’s iconic street museum, with vivid murals stretching for blocks. The neighborhood of Wynwood never stays the same, as artwork constantly changes and new cafes are added.
If you want to dive deeper into Miami’s culture, you can visit more than 39 museums that showcase marine life, architecture, and even ice cream. I recommend the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science for up-close ocean exploration, a planetarium, and more. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is also worth the visit for historical architecture. Not to mention, Superblue Miami or the MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM for immersive, insta-worthy experiences.
- Spend some time in Homestead and The Keys
-
Often slept on, in my opinion, Homestead is located south of downtown Miami and holds a variety of tucked-away produce farms. You can grab fresh, local fruit and frolic through a sunflower field at Robert Is Here, which is a fruit stand and farm. You can also pick strawberries at Knaus Berry Farm.
Certainly, not least, the Keys are home to some of the best diving, snorkeling, and fishing spots in the country. You can tag along with nurse sharks, search for lobster in Islamorada, or stop by the famous Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory for the most satisfying slice.
Now that you’re an unofficial SoFlo native, remember to stay safe, wear sunscreen, and try to explore outside the beach this spring break because South Florida has so much to offer!
