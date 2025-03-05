3 Budget-Friendly Ways to Level up Your College Apartment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Your first apartment is a big deal. It’s the first space that’s finally yours. No RA checking in, no childhood bedroom rules, no more ugly dorm furniture you have to live with, and no more mom telling you not to put thumbtacks in the wall, but let’s be real: decorating on a college budget is rough.

You want your place to feel like you, but that “you” probably doesn’t include expensive West Elm decor or some generic beige Pinterest aesthetic. Thankfully, thrift stores exist and hold everything you need as long as you have a little creativity. I speak from experience when I say you can turn even the most random secondhand finds into something super cool and uniquely yours. Here are three ways to spice up your college apartment:

Thrifted pieces View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan lucas Molemaker (@stanlucas.m) Don’t know where to start? Why not a chessboard? I know it’s not exactly the first thing you think of when it comes to home decor, right? But, if you glue some of the pieces onto the board and hang it up, you’ve suddenly got a chic key holder for your entryway. It’ll give you an instant organization that makes you look like the kind of person who has their life together (even if you still lose your keys daily). Another underrated thrift store gem? Old vinyl records or old CDs. They’re easy to find, usually cheap, and make for amazing DIY wall art. Instead of just hanging them up as-is, try painting directly onto them. Abstract designs, celestial patterns, maybe even a lyric from your favorite song, just whatever fits your vibe. It’s an easy way to fill up empty wall space without spending a ton on prints just to have your apartment look like everyone else’s. Paper Mâché Crafts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buy It Better (@buyit_better) One of my favorite room decor projects I’ve been seeing lately has been these handmade sharks that everyone has. They look super fancy with LED lights, but they’re actually just paper mâché and cardboard. If you’re like me and never got rid of those boxes you moved in with, you can make one and hang it above your bed, in your kitchen, or anywhere that could use a little bit of weird, fun energy. Speaking of paper mâché, can we talk about the cutest trend happening right now? Paper lanterns, specifically strawberry lanterns. Imagine a soft, glowing strawberry or a bright orange lantern hanging in the corner of your room. Adorable, right? For an added spark, stick a battery-powered LED light inside, and suddenly, your apartment has this whimsical, artsy glow that makes it feel way cozier. If you know how to crochet, you can skip paper mâché altogether and design your own lantern without the restrictions of paper mâché. DIY Personality Pieces Of course, the best part about thrift shopping for decor is that you never know what you’ll find. Maybe you’ll stumble across a vintage mirror that needs a little DIY spackle to give it that trendy textured frame look. Maybe you’ll find a stack of old hardcover books that you can turn into floating shelves. Even something as simple as a funky mug can become the cutest little succulent planter. The point is, your apartment should feel like you, not a showroom, not a dorm, but a space that genuinely reflects your personality.

Next time you walk into your place and feel like it’s missing something, don’t stress about expensive decor or perfectly curated Pinterest aesthetics. Hit up your local thrift store, grab some paint and glue, and have fun making something totally unique. Your apartment should tell your story. The best part? It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to do it.

