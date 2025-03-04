This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It was the summer before my junior year of high school when I finally decided to bleach my hair. We were a few months into the pandemic, and I felt I had nothing to lose. Did I think that five years down the road I’d still be giving myself at-home dye jobs every few months? Not necessarily, but I’m also not complaining. Over the years, I’ve dyed my hair practically every color of the rainbow, and I’ve found it to be a great way to express myself and my style.

While it isn’t ideal to bleach my own hair on my bathroom floor, going to the salon can cost hundreds of dollars for just one visit. Sure, I could afford to splurge and do this once or twice, but with the number of times I’ve touched up my roots or changed the color, I’m better off sticking to my at-home salon.

Of course, it’s not as simple as buying a box dye and dumping it in your hair. There are a lot of steps involved when dying your hair at home. While I won’t be covering the entire process, I want to go over three important tips I’ve learned through the years.

safety first View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amiluu \ Amy (@amiluu_scribble) Sure, you can get all of the products you need over the counter at Sally Beauty, but that doesn’t mean they should be treated casually. Bleach burns, and hair dye stains, so please buy some gloves. Sit on a towel that you don’t mind getting dirty to protect your floors. I’d also suggest wearing a towel around your shoulders to protect your skin. If you’re using bleach, make sure to keep a door or window open because bleach fumes can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat. Additionally, make sure the products you’re buying are suited for your hair. Bleach comes in liquid and powder form and has different levels of intensity. Ask a store attendant for help on which intensity would give your hair the best results without causing too much damage. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Beauty (@sallybeauty) Every time I dye my own hair, I enlist the help of a friend to make sure I don’t miss anything. Sure, the back of my head is none of my business, but I still want my hair to be the same color as the front. Having someone who can do a quick check to help you get any spots you missed can be a lifesaver. Bleaching your hair is a time-sensitive activity, so having assistance for this step would be the most crucial. I know talking to store employees can be daunting, but the Sally Beauty employees are there to help you. If you need guidance on deciding what brand will give you the color you want or what products you should buy for mixing bleach and washing your hair, don’t be afraid to ask. They usually know what they’re talking about! Aftercare is Important View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolette | Hair&Beauty (@nicolette_hairglam) Unfortunately, you aren’t done after you’ve completed your dye job. You just stripped all the color out of your hair and put a new one on top. Your hair’s going to be at least a little dry. It’s crucial to buy products specifically for dyed hair, such as hair masks and leave-in conditioners. Shampoo specifically for dyed hair is also a great purchase to help hydrate your hair and keep the color in longer. While this isn’t necessary, it’s best to wash your hair in cold water, as that helps keep the color in longer.

Hopefully, nothing I’ve said makes dying your hair at home sound daunting. It doesn’t have to be perfect! At the end of the day, hair grows back. If you hate your new look, you can dye it again, cut it off, or just let it grow out. Everything you do to your hair is temporary, so have fun with it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!