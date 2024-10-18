Your Halloween Isn’t Complete Until You Do These 3 Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and I’m so excited (it’s scary). Disclaimer: I’m in no way, shape, or form, a fan of anything slightly frightening. I’ll happily admit that I’m a proud scaredy-cat. Even then, I still have my favorite Halloween movies to watch, horror games, and fall treats to indulge in! Here’s how I’m getting ready for Halloween for all the spooky season lovers out there:

Watch HALLOWEEN MOVIES

Like I said, I’m not a huge fan of horror movies, so I’ve started watching more non-scary horror movies lately. My favorite genre of horror is comedic horror. These movies are supposed to be scary, but they’re too funny to be scary in any way. Some of my favorite examples are Five Nights at Freddy’s, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, The Final Destination, and Scary Movie. For my fellow scaredy-cats, I’d recommend watching horror movies with friends. Being scared, or instead laughing at funny horror movies, is way more fun when it’s with them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Nights at Freddy's (@fnafmovie) Some of the other films I have on my watchlist this month are M3GAN, They/Them, and A Quiet Place. I do want to try watching some actual horror movies, just to give them another try. The Askew Student Life Center on campus is doing two showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which I’ve never seen before. The genre of Halloween movies also encompasses more than just horror. Some movies like Beetlejuice or Coraline don’t specifically take place on Halloween or are even related to it, but they’re typically associated with the genre of Halloween films. Little Shop of Horrors, Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are all perfect for Halloween. You don’t need to like or watch horror movies for the spooky season; I prefer a cute and funny Halloween over a scary and creepy Halloween. A mix of both works, too.

PLay HORROR GAMES

You can play horror games any day of the year, but playing them around Halloween really sets the atmosphere for the season. My favorite horror games are ones I can play with friends because, similar to watching scary movies with them, getting jump scared with the people you play with is a lot more fun. One of my favorite (and free) platforms to play scary games on is Roblox. My favorite Roblox games that are scary are Doors, Escape the Cheese Maze and The Mimic. Roblox is sometimes seen as a platform for kids, but the platform has something for everyone. Beware, some of these games I’ve listed have jump scares! View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘆𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗵𝗮 (@geekytamizha_) The horror genre has a lot of good games for Halloween besides Roblox. Any of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games are fun to play, as well as any of the Resident Evil games. Another popular horror game, Until Dawn, recently got a remake with better-quality graphics. None of these are Halloween-themed, but Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted has a Halloween-themed DLC called Curse of Dreadbear. Although, if you want to play with friends, none of these games are multiplayer. My recommendations for non-Roblox multiplayer horror games are Phasmaphobia, Lethal Company, and Dead by Daylight. All three have an online multiplayer system, so if you don’t have people you can play with, you can hop in a game with other random users online.

Indulge in FALL TREATS