Plan a Picture-Perfect Picnic in 3 Easy Steps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Soon, February will come to an end, and with that, the winter season. Spring is just around the corner, meaning warm, sunny weather with blooming flowers and plant life will be everywhere around you! What other way to celebrate than to have a fun picnic with friends and family? Here are some tips on planning the best picnic as spring finally approaches:

decorate for the occasion View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEE 🌈🌻✨ (@megoosta) Naturally, one of the key elements to a successful picnic is having the best decorations! As it’s your picnic, this decision should only be yours, and there’s no right or wrong way to decorate for the occasion. Popular picnic decor consists of a blanket or tablecloth, a basket, and tableware. There are many ways to get creative with it while still appealing to your own unique style. For example, you can find a matching picnic set at retail stores, like Target, that coincides with your taste. You can also create an aesthetically pleasing picnic with materials you already have at home! All you need is a long tablecloth, plates, utensils, and an accessory to carry everything with you. If you want to plan a more elaborate outing, you can also bring flowers, balloons, and potted plants! These additional decorations add a touch of spring, or even summer, to your picnic. consider your food options View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corina Coronado (@corina.coronado__) Arguably the most important question: what food should I buy for a picnic? Thankfully, there are many options to choose from! It can range from store-bought fruits to prepared meals, such as sandwiches and salads. One especially popular food for picnics is charcuterie boards. It’s typically made up of different kinds of cheeses, cured meats, crackers, nuts, and fruits. You can make one in the comfort of your home, and it takes no more than half an hour. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, you can instead bring foods like hummus, olives, and sweet potatoes. The important thing to keep in mind is how many people are invited and their dietary choices to finalize additional items such as desserts and beverages. When it comes to curating the perfect picnic menu, the sky is the limit! secure the perfect Location View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Picnics & Events (@tulsapicnics) Of course, it wouldn’t be a picnic without the perfect destination! The stereotypical location for picnics tends to be nearby parks or outdoor areas, but you can have a picnic almost anywhere: indoors, outdoors, close to a concert stage or amphitheater, a lakeside, in your backyard, or in any scenic spot that you know of! It’s a special outing, after all, and you want to be as comfortable as possible. Even if that means having it inside, what matters is that the area is less busy than other locations and big enough for you and your guests. If you decide to have it outdoors, make sure that you secure a spot in time, as other groups may be trying to find a place to have their picnic, too.

Above all else, a picnic is meant to be a relaxed, fun outing with your loved ones to enjoy each other’s company and get away from the stress of daily life. The best tip of them all is to ensure that you and your guests have a good time together!

