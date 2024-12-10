3 Easy and Rewarding Hobbies To Start Your New Year Right

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

December is here, and I’m in disbelief at how fast this year has flown by. It feels like just a few months ago, we were making resolutions and diving into 2024. Yet, here we are, and it’s almost time to welcome another year with all the potential, opportunities, and lessons it brings. As 2025 rolls in, it’s the perfect moment to embrace fresh starts and try something new.

Hobbies offer a perfect chance to relax, unwind, spark creativity, and invest in yourself. But let’s be real: between classes, work, clubs, homework, studying, maintaining a social life, and everything else life throws our way, trying to take on a complicated hobby can be overwhelming, and we often resort to scrolling instead (guilty!). The good news is that finding something fun and fulfilling doesn’t have to feel like another chore. So, I’ve rounded up three simple and highly rewarding hobbies that are enjoyable alternatives to mindless scrolling:

Journaling View this post on Instagram A post shared by umi | junk journaling (@umisjournals) Journaling is an extremely versatile and personal hobby that allows for endless possibilities. Whether you’re jotting down your daily thoughts, answering prompts, practicing gratitude, or reflecting on personal goals, journaling allows you to gain insight into your emotions and habits and track your progress over time. For a creative and even more personalized twist, try junk journaling! Junk journaling is when you collect mementos like receipts, stickers, tickets, magazine clippings, pictures, letters, or anything flat and small enough to fit into your journal, and you glue it in! This artistic approach turns your journal into a scrapbook of your life, capturing moments uniquely, even those that originally seem mundane, like a receipt for your everyday coffee. But, when you look back at your journal later in life, you’ll see that receipt and remember your favorite coffee shop and your go-to order, and the memories will come flooding back! In my opinion, the best way to start a journal is to just start. It’s common for people to hold off because they think that whatever they write or glue into their journal has to be perfect, but the beauty of journaling is that it’s only for you. It’s a chance to get out all your true thoughts and ideas and to document your life, reflecting your authentic self. Your journal can be messy, chaotic, and uniquely yours. Start by implementing just 10 to 15 minutes of journaling into your morning or night routine, allowing the pen to run freely. Yoga @_ausmad #morningroutine #morningstretchroutine #morningstretch #hamstringstretch #backpainrelief #morningyoga ♬ Never Lose Me – Flo Milli Yoga is a habit that I’ve just begun to pick up recently, but I can already feel the benefits. Yoga is a calming practice that’s perfect for anyone looking to improve their mental and physical well-being. Beyond the physical benefits of developing strength, balance, and flexibility, yoga also helps relieve stress through controlled breathing and mindfulness, helping you to feel more grounded and present in your everyday life. The beauty of yoga is its adaptability; you can practice at home, at the gym as a warmup or cooldown, in a studio, in a class, outdoors, with friends, or even in your bed! No fancy equipment is needed, just you and a yoga mat. From energizing morning stretches to winding down before bed, yoga can seamlessly fit into any schedule, making it an easy and rewarding hobby to explore in the new year. Start by finding videos of simple yoga routines to try out in the morning or at night, and associate yoga with habits you already have. For instance, I know that every day, right when I wake up, I have the automatic habit of going to the bathroom to brush my teeth and wash my face. Then, I made it a point that once I left my bathroom, I walked straight to my closet to pull out my yoga mat. If you read every night before bed, start setting aside 10 minutes before you pull out your favorite book to wind down with some stretches! Learning a New Language @italianmatters #languagelearning #italianlanguage #italian ♬ original sound – Italian Matters Learning a new language is an enriching hobby that opens up a world of opportunities. Not only does it help you communicate and connect with people from different cultures, but it also strengthens cognitive skills like memory and problem-solving. There are a variety of ways to pick up a new language like taking classes, watching videos on YouTube or TikTok, and immersing yourself in the music, movies, or books of the language you wish to learn. Perhaps the easiest first step would be downloading Duolingo, a popular and free language-learning app. Starting small with key phrases and learning the basic grammar of the language can quickly build confidence, encouraging you to learn even more. As your knowledge of the language grows, so will your appreciation for the culture and traditions tied to the language. I’ve been learning Italian for two years, and it’s been nothing short of rewarding! You can learn whatever language you want at your own pace and tailor it to your interests, like picking up where you left off from those high school Spanish classes or learning French to navigate the Parisian bakeries during an upcoming trip. With persistence, curiosity, and a willingness to learn, you can gain valuable life skills and a broader global perspective.

As 2025 approaches, there’s no better time to invest in yourself through hobbies that are both rewarding and manageable. So, as you set your intentions for the new year, consider giving one (or all!) of these hobbies a try as an investment in your well-being and personal growth. They might just change your life. Here’s to making 2025 your best year yet!

