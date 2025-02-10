3 Galentine’s Activities You and Your Girls Will Definitely Enjoy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

February is a month to look forward to every year, at least for me. After the new year, life can get slow, and January starts to feel like it lasts multiple lifetimes. That’s why Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to host a girls’ night to remember. There’s nothing quite like gathering with your best girlfriends to celebrate each other and, of course, have some fun. What better way to reward surviving January?

If party planning isn’t your strongest skill, don’t worry. Here are three possible activities you and your girlfriends can have fun doing:

Polaroid Station View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOTT. gioielli (@lottgioielli) Who doesn’t love a good photo op? Polaroids are some of the best ways to capture memories, and everyone can take home a physical copy of their night to keep forever. Taking photos usually becomes an activity in and of itself, so Galentine’s Day is a perfect time to make this a fun event. You can spruce up the photo station by creating a Galentine’s themed banner to use as the backdrop, decorating with Valentine’s balloons, and having your girlfriends dress up in their best reds and pinks. On top of that, guests could also take photos and add a cute note for a scrapbook or photo book. A photo station could be a great way to have fun and capture sweet memories! Product Swap View this post on Instagram A post shared by grace 🦢 (@__cosmogirls) I’m always asking about my friends’ favorite products, from makeup to skincare to hair, because friend reviews are always the most reliable. Galentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to have everyone bring their favorite beauty products — within your preferred price range — and swap with each other. Gifts are a perfect way to celebrate each other. You could do this product swap like a white elephant Christmas party where numbers are drawn. You can also do it Secret Santa style, with each friend assigned a person to buy a product catered to their specific needs. Either way, everyone benefits and has a good time. Mason Jar Painting Sometimes, even at a party, chill activities are the most fun. At least for me, my favorite events are the ones where I get to spend quality time with people I love and debrief on everyone’s lives. In other words, a “this and yap” activity. Painting mason jars is the best activity to lay low while creating something you and your guests can remember. This activity can be done with your favorite snack mixes, chips and dip, or a charcuterie board. Maybe even grab some heart-shaped food! You could also provide pink or red mocktails to put your newly painted mason jars to use. On top of that, mason jars can serve as cute custom vases. You could even make flower arrangements that everyone can take home as part of the activity. No matter what you choose, mason jar painting is something everyone is guaranteed to have fun with!

Valentine’s Day is about love, and to me, that means the love from and for my best gals. Galentine’s parties are a fun, cute way to celebrate your friendships, and with these activities, everyone can have a great time!

