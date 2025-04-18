5 Purses to Add to Your Everyday Rotation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve spent years searching for the perfect everyday bag that meets my needs. Lots of bags are either too big or too small, and don’t even get me started about trying to find a bag with enough pockets and zipper pouches. I want a purse that’s durable and will hold my daily essentials, but will also add style to whatever I’m wearing.

After way too many impulsive buys and raids through my mom’s purse collection, I’m happy to say I’ve found some great bags that truly deliver and meet my needs. These bags have officially been added to my purse rotation as they’re both functional and fashionable. If you’re looking for a new bag to add to your collection, here are my top five picks for your everyday rotation that I think are worth the investment:

Lululemon City Essentials Shoulder Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doing Pasabuy since 2016 ✈️🛍️ (@lovetoshop.ph) This may be my all-time favorite purse in my rotation. Ever since I purchased it, it’s quickly become my go-to everyday bag. It’s the perfect size for me since I can fit my everyday essentials, including my phone, keys, and wallet, and I still have plenty of room left for sunglasses, extra lip gloss, and more. What makes this purse stand out to me is the pockets on the outside, perfect for storing an energy drink or snack on the go. This is something I’ve rarely seen on purses, but it’s become a game changer. I also love the adjustable shoulder strap, which allows me to change the length. I have it in Light Ivory, which is perfect and bright for the summer, but there are also a variety of other colors to choose from. This purse, along with the rest of the City Essentials bag collection, can be found in Lululemon stores and on their website for $78.

FP Movement Quilted Carryall Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FP Movement (@fpmovement) Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the puffy purse trend. I think it’s super cute, giving a sporty and casual style. Recently, I purchased this bag from FP Movement, Free People’s activewear line. It has outside zippered pockets on the top and sides, with zippered compartments inside. It can be worn crossbody or just over the shoulder. It’s perfectly sized for me to put all my clothes in when I go home to visit my family for the weekend. I can also fit my laptop in it, which makes it great when I’m going somewhere to study but don’t want to bring my whole backpack with me. I have the graphite-colored one, but I have my eyes on the Off-White and Washed Sage. It can be found on the FP Movement website for $68.

LOVEVOOK Fashion Laptop Tote Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEVOOK | Backpacks & Handbags (@lovevook) This bag got me through my summer internship. I was going straight from class to my internship, so I needed a durable bag that was big enough to fit my laptop, iPad, notebooks, and anything else I needed but also stylish and professional looking. I’ve continued to use it for my job where I must wear business professional, and I’ve used it on numerous occasions when going out to a nice dinner. I have it in black, but I’m obsessed with all the color options, especially the Dusty Rose Pink and grey. For the price, it checks all the boxes. I got mine from Amazon and it usually sells for $33 to $40, depending on the color. Another bonus is that it also came with a small clutch bag that fits inside, a perfect place to store keys and your wallet.

COACH Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) This has been my go-to bag lately when I’m going out, but don’t want to bring a lot with me. I can still easily fit my keys, and there’s a separate pocket inside for my phone. There are also two slip pockets inside, which is perfect if you just want to bring your I.D. and credit card instead of your whole wallet. I’ve had this purse ever since I “borrowed” it from my mom’s closet and nearly three years later, it still looks brand new. There are so many color combinations and patterns to choose from to give you that classic COACH look. It usually retails for about $188 in stores, but in COACH Outlets and on their website, it can sell for as low as $119. In my opinion, it’s worth the investment, as it’ll last for years to come and is very stylish yet functional.

PETA + JAIN Paloma Nylon Bag