Not Just Cows and Farms: A Travel Guide to South Dakota

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With only a little over a month left in the semester, summer is creeping up on us, and travel plans are in the works. If you’re looking for a place to go on a road trip, look no further than South Dakota. A few years ago, my family took a trip to Mount Rushmore State, and I can attest that South Dakota is a must-see American state. The great aspect of South Dakota is that all the sights are located on the western side of the state, making all its main attractions easy to get to within a few hours of driving.

The Badlands

Beginning in Badlands National Park, you can enter an otherworldly landscape reminiscent of a science fiction movie. Known for its jagged rock formations, deep canyons, and eroded spires, the national park offers hiking, wildlife watching, and some of the most unique scenic vistas in the country.

I recommend spending the night either at the parks, campsites, or cabins so you can experience a full day of hiking and the surreal sunsets that illuminate the vibrant red and yellows of the sandstone formations.

Sturgis

Traveling along Interstate 90 into a sea of fields and farms, you’ll eventually notice the scenery become more mountainous as you arrive in Sturgis. Sturgis is known for its legendary Motorcycle Rally that attracts almost 500K people annually. So, I suggest avoiding South Dakota altogether the week of Aug. 1 through 10 if you don’t want to get stuck behind caravans of motorcycles.

If you’re passing through any other week of the summer, I suggest having a late lunch at one of the many classic biker bars and trying the famous bison burger. Do not get anything chicken; the residents of Sturgis will be mad!

Deadwood

At night, you can stay in the historic mining town of Deadwood. Walking down the main street, you’ll find yourself transported to the Wild West as historical reenactors roam the streets, looking for visitors to harass. You might even find yourself in the middle of a Wild West shootout! There are also a variety of Western-themed restaurants to get dinner at!

Devil’s Tower

The next stop on the road trip I recommend is Devil’s Tower. Though this landmark is in Wyoming, Devil’s Tower is worth the detour. Rising dramatically 1,267 feet above the surrounding plains, the vertical columns seem to erect a giant’s altar.

The landmark offers a variety of hiking trails that loop the tower, and on your traverse around, you may spot rock climbers attempting to scale this massive rock. You may have heard about the Devil’s Tower, as its most famous appearance was in Steven Speilberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, where the monolith acts as a beacon for the extraterrestrials, guiding them to Earth.

Crazy Horse Memorial

Driving on to the next monument, I recommend stopping at the Crazy Horse Memorial. Nestled in the heart of the Black Hills of South Dakota, the memorial is a breathtaking tribute to the life and legacy of the Lakota warrior Crazy Horse. Beginning in 1948, the work on the monument remains unfinished, but there are hiking trails up to the memorial.

In addition to the sculpture itself, the Indian Museum of North America on the memorial grounds offers rich exhibits on Native American history, culture, and art. Nearby, you’ll find an abundance of campgrounds to spend the night and an endless number of trails to satisfy hiking enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the majestic American Bison — they’re known to cause traffic jams!

Mount Rushmore

Finally, we’ve arrived at the gem of South Dakota: Mount Rushmore. Be prepared to be angry and disappointed because, to me, this monument looks fake. Imagine you’re looking at the backdrop set of a theme park, which is exactly the grandeur of Mount Rushmore.

Nevertheless, you can’t go to Mount Rushmore state without visiting the massive granite faces of the U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. With only a small visitor center, this monument won’t take a long time to see. I recommend visiting in the early morning as Mount Rushmore gets more crowded than you’d expect around midday.

Wind Cave National Park

Our last stop on this road trip is Wind Cave National Park, which I can’t express enough that this is a must-see sight. Descending into the cold, eerie subterranean level, you’ll be guided through only a fraction of the cave system, where you’ll experience total darkness!

Wind Cave was discovered in 1881 by two brothers who heard a whistling noise coming from the Earth. The brothers decided to squeeze their way into a hole in the ground no larger than a child that opened to an elaborate cave system. Don’t worry; there are elevators now, so your journey into the cave will be less perilous than the original explorers.

Though South Dakota might have an endless number of cows and farms, the state offers a wealth of natural sights. From breathtaking national parks to quirky roadside attractions and Native American culture to Wild West history, South Dakota is full of surprises!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!